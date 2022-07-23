The 2022 spiny lobster season opens with the two-day recreational mini-season on July 27 and 28, followed by the regular commercial and recreational lobster season, which starts Aug. 6 and runs through March 31, 2023.

“Spiny lobster season is an exciting time for anglers of all ages to be on the water,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Commissioner Robert Spottswood. “It’s also a great time to practice safe boating and take care around Florida’s coral reefs.”

