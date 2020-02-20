Junior Tennis After School Tennis Lessons
SEBRING — After school tennis lesson are being offered at the Thakkar Tennis Center located at the Country Club of Sebring. Lessons begin today, Feb. 3, and run through Feb. 28 Ages 4 thru 18 and beginners are welcome. USPTA certified tennis professional, Horace Watkis is the instructor.
The sessions go for 4 weeks with 1 class per week. Tiny Tots (ages 4-6) are Tuesdays from 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a cost of $37. Future Champs (ages 6-12) have a choice of any day of the week with a start time of 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a cost of $45. Pre-Tournament Academy is held Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with a cost of $60. High School Team Level is held Thurdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
For more information please contact Coach Horace Watkis at his office at 863-386-4282 or his cell 863-414-2164 or by email at horacewatkis@hotmail.com
Tevaris Clarke walk-a-thon
AVON PARK — The inaugural Tevaris Clarke Walk-A-Thon for Multiple Sclerosis will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 7, at Avon Park Recreation Center, 207 E. State Street in Avon Park.
Registration is $25. All proceeds benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. For information, call 863-257-2095 or email movebeyond2018@gmail.com.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Annual Golf Tournament
SEBRING — The Fraternal Order of Eagles Annual Golf Tournament is set for March 7 at Harder Hall Golf Club. Sign up now for the 8 a.m. shotgun start, four-man scramble that will begin with a sign in at 7 a.m.
The event is restricted to amateur players. The entry fee is $60 per person and the fee includes 18 holes of golf, a golf car, rib dinner at Eagles 4240 after play, free course beverages and chances to win various prizes. The tournament will have three flights of prizes, longest drive and closest-to-the-pin prizes.
Hole sponsors, team sponsors and door prizes are needed. Your donation will be recognized at the event and at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 4240 club house. Your company will be announced verbally at the event and members and guests will be asked to support your business throughout the year.
For more information or to register please call Eagles 4240 at 863-655-4007 by March 1st. Make checks payable to Eagles 4240. All proceeds will be donated to the Sebring High School AVID Program.
Highlands Country Sheriff’s Office Bass Tournament
The 3rd Annual Bass Tournament will be held Saturday, March 7 from “safe light” until 2 p.m. at the Lake Istokpoga Park Boat Ramp.
The entry fee is $125 per boat and includes Big Bass Entry. Each boat is allowed two adult anglers and two children under the age of 16 with licensed adult anglers. No live bait. Two fishing shirts will be given to the first 45 boats preregistered.
1st prize is $1500, 2nd is $750, 3rd place $600, 4th $500, 5th $400, 6th $300, 7th $200 and 8th $150. Big Bass prize is $500.
Tournament proceeds send local children to the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Summer Camp. The youth spend six days at a wilderness camp setting while establishing healthy relationships with law enforcement. Youth at the camp participate in various activities designed to team them team building and conflict resolution.
Sponsorships are still available. Gold Sponsors are $400 and Green Sponsors $200. Please make checks payable to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and write Florida Youth Camp in the Memo Line.