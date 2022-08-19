Today
Sebring football at Palmetto Ridge, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid football at Evangelical Christian, 7 p.m.
Poinciana football at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Sebring cross country at Dunbar Tiger Jamboree
Tuesday
Okeechobee boys golf at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.
Avon Park, Sebring cross country at Hardee, 5 p.m.
Lake Placid volleyball at Immokalee, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 25
DeSoto, Frostproof boys golf at Sebring (Sun ‘N Lake)
Sebring girls golf at Maverick Invite, 9 a.m.
Lake Placid, Sebring swim at Avon Park, 5:30 p.m.
Sebring volleyball at Davenport, 6:30 p.m.
IMG (White) football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Clewiston volleyball at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid volleyball at LaBelle, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 26
Avon Park, Hardee boys golf at Sebring
Avon Park football at Melbourne Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid football at Zephyrhills Christian Academy, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Lake Placid cross country at Jim Ryan, 6:45 a.m.
Winthrop College Prep volleyball at Avon Park 11 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 29
Lake Placid girls golf at Sebring, 4 p.m. (Sun ‘N Lake)
Lake Placid boys golf at Sebring, 4 p.m. (Country Club of Sebring)
Palmetto volleyball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Sebring bowling at Centennial
Northport boys golf at Sebring
Frostproof girls golf at Sebring, 4 p.m. (Sun ‘N Lake)
Avon Park swim at Winter Haven, 5:30 p.m. (Rowdy)
Sebring swim at Hardee, 5:30 p.m.
Okeechobee volleyball at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Lake Wales girls golf at Sebring, 4 p.m.
Lake Placid boys and girls golf at Frostproof, 4 p.m. (River Greens)
Sebring swim at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m. (Gandy)
Lake Placid swim at Port Charlotte, 5:30 p.m.
Frostproof swim at Avon Park, 5:30 p.m.
Avon Park JV football at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Sebring volleyball at LaBelle, 7:30 p.m.
Avon Park volleyball at Ridge Community, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2
Sebring bowling at Martin County
Lake Placid football at Windermere Prep, 7 p.m.
Sebring football at Clewiston, 7:30 p.m.
Jordon Christina Prep at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Sebring cross country hosts Tommy Lovett Invite at Highlands County Sports Complex, 8 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 5
Sebring boys golf at Rivera
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Sebring girls golf at Jenson, 3 p.m.
Lake Placid, Sebring swim at Winter Haven, 5:30 p.m. (Rowdy)
Avon Park swim at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m. (Gandy)
George Jenkins volleyball at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid volleyball at DeSoto, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Sebring bowling at Jenson Beach
Hardee girls golf at Sebring, 4 p.m.
Avon Park JV football at Frostproof, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid JV football at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid volleyball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9
Sebring volleyball at SSAC Invite
Lake Wales football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Region football at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Nova football at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Sebring volleyball at SSAC Invite
Sebring boys golf at Lakewood Ranch Invite
Lake Placid, Avon Park cross country at Frostproof, 7 a.m.
Sebring swim hosts Blackman Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 12
Sebring boys golf at Jenkins Invite
Clewiston volleyball at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Avon Park volleyball at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Okeechobee volleyball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Sebring girls golf at McKeel, 4 p.m.
Lake Placid boys golf at Avon Park, 4 p.m. (Pinecrest)
Avon Park girls golf at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.
Avon Park cross country host meet at Highlands Hammock, 4 p.m.
Lake Placid swim at Winter Haven, 5:30 p.m. (Rowdy)
Frostproof swim at Avon Park, 5:30 p.m.
DeSoto volleyball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid volleyball at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Sebring boys golf at Frostproof
Sebring bowling at Treasure Coast
Lake Placid girls golf at Hardee, 4 p.m. (Bluffs)
Hardee swim at Sebring, 5:30 p.m.
Avon Park swim at Lake Placid, 5:30 p.m.
Avon Park JV football at Lake Region, 7 p.m.
LaBelle JV football at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Frostproof volleyball at at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
DeSoto volleyball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16
Avon Park football at Parrish Community, 7 p.m.
Immokalee football at Lake Placid, 7 p.m. (Homecoming)
Sebring football at Kathleen, 7:30 p.m.
Avon Park volleyball at Clewiston, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Lake Placid, Sebring cross country at North Port Invite, 8 a.m.