Today
South Florida softball at Fort Pierce Tournament, 10 a.m.
Santa Fe College baseball at South Florida, Noon
Sunday
South Florida softball at Fort Pierce Tournament, 2 p.m.
Monday
Sebring hosts baseball invitational, 1 p.m.
South Florida baseball at Florida Southwestern State College, 3 p.m.
Avon Park JV baseball at Excel Christian, 5 p.m.
Sebring JV baseball at Lake Wales, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Sebring hosts baseball invitational, 1 p.m.
Avon Park JV baseball at Fort Meade, 5 p.m.
Wednesday
Sebring hosts baseball invitational, 1 p.m.
South Florida softball at Miami-Dade College, 2 p.m.
Inspiration Academy Post Grad baseball at South Florida, 5 p.m.
Friday
South Florida baseball at Miami-Dade College, 3 p.m.
Saturday, March 19
South Florida baseball at Miami-Dade State College, Noon
South Florida softball at Indian River State College, 1 p.m.
Monday, March 21
Avon Park boys tennis at Hardee, 4:30 p.m.
Sebring softball at Avon Park, 6:30 p.m.
Venice softball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 22
Sebring boys and girls tennis at Lemon Bay, 4 p.m.
Sebring JV baseball at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Avon Park JV baseball at Hardee, 6 p.m.
Sebring softball at LaBelle, 6:30 p.m.
Hardee baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Sebring baseball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
DeSoto softball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid flag football at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 23
Eastern Florida State College softball at South Florida, 5 p.m.
Eastern Florida State College baseball at South Florida, 5 p.m.
Thursday, March 24
Avon Park hosts track meet
Avon Park boys and girls tennis at Sebring, 4 p.m.
Avon Park boys weightlifting at DeSoto, 5 p.m.
Hardee JV baseball at Sebring, 6 p.m.
Sebring softball at Lake Placid, 6 p.m.
Avon Park baseball at LaBelle, 6 p.m.
DeSoto JV baseball at Avon Park, 6 p.m.
Sebring baseball at Hardee, 7 p.m.
Clewiston baseball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid JV baseball at Clewiston, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid flag football at Sebring, JV 6 p.m./Varsity 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 25
Sebring JV flag football at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
South Florida baseball at Eastern Florida State College, 5 p.m.
Lake Placid baseball at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Sebring flag football at Southeast, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 26
Eastern Florida State College baseball at South Florida, 1 p.m.
South Florida softball at Miami-Dade College, 5 p.m.
Monday, March 28
Lake Placid boys tennis at Avon Park, 4:30 p.m.
Avon Park girls tennis at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
IMG JV baseball at Sebring, 6 p.m.
Avon Park softball at Frostproof, 6 p.m.
State College of Florida baseball at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Lake Placid JV baseball at Avon Park, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Meade softball at Lake Placid, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, March 29
Lake Wales boys tennis at Sebring, 4 p.m.
Sebring baseball at John Carrol, 6 p.m.
Sebring JV baseball at Okeechobee, 6:30 p.m.
Sebring softball at Hardee, 6:30 p.m.
Sebring flag football at Avon Park, JV 6 p.m./Varsity 7 p.m.
DeSoto baseball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid JV baseball at DeSoto, 7 p.m.
Frostproof softball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Avon Park baseball at Frostproof, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 30
South Florida baseball at Indian River State College, 3 p.m.
Indian River State College softball at South Florida, 5 p.m.
Thursday, March 31
Sebring girls tennis at Hardee, 4 p.m.
Frostproof boys and girls tennis at Avon Park, 4 p.m.
Hardee boys tennis at Sebring, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Meade JV baseball at Avon Park, 6 p.m.
Sebring JV baseball at LaBelle, 6:30 p.m.
LaBelle softball at Sebring, 6:30 p.m.
Okeechobee baseball at Sebring, 7 p.m.
DeSoto baseball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Avon Park baseball at Lakeland Christian, 7 p.m.