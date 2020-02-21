Today
Sebring wrestling at Melbourne (District Tournament), Noon
Pasco-Hernando State College baseball at South Florida, 2 p.m.
South Florida softball at Lake Sumter State College, 5 p.m.
Lake Region baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Avon Park softball at Tenoroc, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Meade softball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Avon Park, Lake Placid wrestling at Mulberry (District Tournament), 11 a.m.
South Florida baseball at IMG Post Grad, Noon
Monday
Daytona State College baseball at South Florida, 3 p.m.
McKeel boys tennis at Sebring, 4 p.m.
Sebring girls tennis at McKeel, 4 p.m.
Fort Meade softball at Avon Park, 6 p.m.
Frostproof softball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Hardee boys tennis at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid girls tennis at Hardee, 4:30 p.m.
Avon Park, Sebring track at Lake Placid, 5 p.m
Okeechobee baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Hardee baseball at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid baseball at DeSoto, 7 p.m.
Lake Wales softball at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Warner University baseball at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Sebring track at Poinciana Relays, 4 p.m.
Avon Park tennis at McKeel, 4:30 p.m
LaBelle girls tennis at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid boys tennis at LaBelle, 4:30 p.m.
Seminole State softball at South Florida, 5 p.m.
Hardee softball at Sebring, 6 p.m.
Sebring baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Immokalee softball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Sebring wrestling at Bayside, Noon (Regional Tournament)
South Florida baseball at Daytona State College, 2 p.m.
Lake Placid baseball at Naples, 7 p.m.
Avon Park softball at Lakeland, 7:30 p.m.
DeSoto softball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Belleview flag football at Sebring, 10 a.m.
Sebring wrestling at Bayside, Noon (Regional Tournament)
Gulf Coast softball at Sebring, Noon
Kalamazoo baseball at South Florida, 1 p.m.
South Florida softball at Santa Fe, 1 p.m.
Gulf Coast baseball at Sebring, 2 p.m. (Courageous Kid Day)
Monday, March 2
Avon Park tennis at Lake Wales, 4 p.m.
State College of Florida baseball at South Florida, 6 p.m.
DeSoto softball at Avon Park, 6:30 p.m.
LaBelle softball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3
Frostproof girls tennis at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid flag football at Sebring, 6 p.m.
Sebring softball at Winter Haven, 6:30 p.m.
Frostproof softball at Avon Park, 6:30 p.m.
Avon Park baseball at Hardee, 7 p.m.
Sebring baseball at Fort Meade, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid baseball at Frostproof, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4
South Florida baseball at State College of Florida, 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 5
Santa Fe softball at South Florida, 4 p.m.
Sebring boys tennis at Avon Park, 4 p.m.
Frostproof girls tennis at Sebring, 4 p.m.
Sebring softball at Lake Region, 7 p.m.
Clewiston baseball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Lake Wales baseball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid softball at Clewiston, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 6
State Wrestling Tournament at Kississimee 10 a.m
Okeechobee tennis at Avon Park, 4 p.m.
State College of Florida baseball at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Avon Park baseball at Clewiston, 7 p.m.
McKeel softball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Lakewood Ranch flag football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid softball at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
Hernando baseball at Sebring, 1 p.m.
South Florida baseball at St. Pete College, 1 p.m.
South Florida softball at Pasco-Hernando State College, 1 p.m.
Sunday, March 8
Lincolnland Community College at South Florida, Noon