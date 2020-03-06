Today
State Wrestling Tournament at Kississimee 10 a.m
Okeechobee tennis at Avon Park, 4 p.m.
State College of Florida baseball at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Avon Park baseball at Clewiston, 7 p.m.
McKeel softball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Lakewood Ranch flag football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid softball at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Hernando baseball at Sebring, 1 p.m.
South Florida baseball at St. Pete College, 1 p.m.
South Florida softball at Pasco-Hernando State College, 1 p.m.
Sunday, March 8
Lincolnland Community College at South Florida, Noon
Monday, March 9
St Pete College baseball at South Florida, 5 p.m.
Frostproof baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid Softball at LaBelle, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10
Broward softball at South Florida, 4 p.m.
Lake Wales boys tennis at Sebring, 4 p.m.
McKeel tennis at Avon Park, 4:30 p.m.
LaBelle boys tennis at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid girls tennis at LaBelle, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid hosts track meet, 5 p.m.
Sebring track at Moore Haven, 5 p.m.
LaBelle softball at Sebring, 6 p.m.
Glades Day softball at Lake Placid, 6 p.m.
Lake Placid baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Sebring baseball at Bartow, 7:30 p.m.
Sebring flag football at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 11
South Florida baseball at St. Pete College, 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 12
Lake Placid boys tennis at Sebring, 4 p.m.
Sebring girls tennis at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Avon Park tennis at Hardee, 4:30 p.m.
Sebring, Lake Placid track at Avon Park, 5 p.m.
Eric Community College baseball at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Frostproof baseball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Tenoroc softball at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Sebring baseball at Haines City, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid softball at Fort Meade, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 13
South Florida baseball at Florida SouthWest, 6 p.m.
Avon Park baseball at Fort Meade, 7 p.m.
George Jenkins softball at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
Sebring track at LaBelle Cowboy Invitational, 8 a.m.
Florida SouthWest baseball at South Florida, 1 p.m.
Florida SouthWest softball at South Florida, 1 p.m.
Monday, March 16
Island Coast baseball versus Avon Park at Sebring, 2 p.m.
Lake Placid baseball versus Rockledge at Sebring, 4:30 p.m.
IMG baseball at Sebring, 4:30 p.m.
South Florida baseball at Florida SouthWest, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 17
Lake Placid baseball versus Island Coast at Sebring, 4:30 p.m.
Westwood baseball at Sebring, 4:30 p.m.
Polk State softball at South Florida, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, March 18
South Florida baseball at Polk State, 5 p.m