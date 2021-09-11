Today
Sebring swim host Blackman Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
South Florida cross country at Mountain Dew Invitational (University of Florida)
Monday
Sebring boys golf at George Jenkins Invitational, 8 a.m.
Avon Park boys golf at Frostproof (Rivergreens), 4 p.m.
Lake Wales girls golf at Sebring (Sun ‘N Lake), 4 p.m.
Avon Park volleyball at Frostproof, 7 p.m.
Sarasota Booker volleyball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Frostproof, Lake Wales swim at Avon Park, 3:30 p.m.
Bartow girls golf at Sebring (Sun ‘N Lake), 4 p.m.
Sebring, Lake Placid swim at Winter Haven, 5:30 p.m.
Avon Park volleyball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m
DeSoto volleyball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Sebring bowling at Somerset, 3:30 p.m.
St. Petersburg College volleyball at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Sebring girls golf at McKeel, 4 p.m.
Lake Wales boys golf at Sebring (Sun ‘N Lake), 4 p.m.
Mulberry JV football at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid JV football at Clewiston, 7 p.m.
Hardee JV football at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Okeechobee volleyball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Pasco-Hernando State College volleyball at South Florida, 5 p.m.
South Florida cross country at Alligator Lake Invitational (Lake City), 5 p.m.
Hardee football at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Sebring football at Riverview Sarasota, 7:30 p.m.
Discovery football at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Avon Park volleyball at Palmetto Tournament
Saturday, Sept. 18
Avon Park volleyball at Palmetto Tournament
Sebring cross country at North Port Invitational
Monday, Sept. 20
Sebring, Lake Placid and Avon Park boys and girls golf at Hawkins-Crutchfield Invitational at Sun ‘N Lake, 8 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Lake Placid swim at Winter Haven, 5:30 p.m.
Hardee volleyball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m
Sebring volleyball at Bartow, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Palm Beach State College volleyball at South Florida, 6 p.m
Thursday, Sept. 23
Sebring boys golf at Santa Fe, 4 p.m.
Sebring swim at Hardee, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Placid JV football at Okeechobee, 6 p.m.
Avon Park JV football at Hardee, 7 p.m.
Sebring JV football at Clewiston, 7 p.m.
Avon Park volleyball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Sebring volleyball at DeSoto, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24
Lake Placid football at Glades Day, 7 p.m.
Moore Haven football at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m
Clearwater Central Catholic football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Ridge Community volleyball at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25
South Florida cross country at Ava Maria University, 8 a.m.
Sebring bowling at Kegal Challenge (Kegal Bowling Center), 1 p.m.
Sebring cross country at Ridge Community Invitational
Monday, Sept. 27
Lake Placid boys golf at Avon Park (Pinecrest), 4 p.m.
George Jenkins volleyball at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid volleyball at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Avon Park swim at Sebring, 3:30 p.m.
Frostproof boys golf at Avon Park, 4 p.m.
Sebring girls golf at Hardee, 4 p.m
Sebring boys golf at Bartow, 4 p.m.
Hardee swim at Lake Placid, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Placid volleyball at Lake Wales, 7 p.m.
Moore Haven volleyball at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Sebring bowling at South Fork, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Avon Park swim at Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m .
McKeel girls golf at Sebring (Sun ‘N Lake), 4 p.m
Avon Park JV football at Mulberry, 7 p.m.
Avon Park volleyball at George Jenkins, 7 p.m
Sebring volleyball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Okeechobee JV football at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
South Florida cross country at FLRunners.com Invitational (Holloway), 7:50 a.m.
South Florida volleyball at Pensacola State College, 4 p.m. CST
Evangelical Christian football at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Clewiston football at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Hardee football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Avon Park volleyball at Clewiston, 7:30 p.m.
Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid diving at Hardee Invitational, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid swim at Hardee Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid cross country at FLRunners Invitational (Holloway Park), 8 a.m.
South Florida volleyball at Gulf Coast State College, 1 p.m.