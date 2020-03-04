Today

South Florida baseball at State College of Florida, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Santa Fe softball at South Florida, 4 p.m.

Sebring boys tennis at Avon Park, 4 p.m.

Frostproof girls tennis at Sebring, 4 p.m.

Sebring softball at Lake Region, 7 p.m.

Clewiston baseball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Lake Wales baseball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Placid softball at Clewiston, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

State Wrestling Tournament at Kississimee 10 a.m

Okeechobee tennis at Avon Park, 4 p.m.

State College of Florida baseball at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Avon Park baseball at Clewiston, 7 p.m.

McKeel softball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Lakewood Ranch flag football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Placid softball at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Hernando baseball at Sebring, 1 p.m.

South Florida baseball at St. Pete College, 1 p.m.

South Florida softball at Pasco-Hernando State College, 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

Lincolnland Community College at South Florida, Noon

Monday, March 9

St Pete College baseball at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Frostproof baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Lake Placid Softball at LaBelle, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10

Broward softball at South Florida, 4 p.m.

Lake Wales boys tennis at Sebring, 4 p.m.

McKeel tennis at Avon Park, 4:30 p.m.

LaBelle boys tennis at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid girls tennis at LaBelle, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid hosts track meet, 5 p.m.

Sebring track at Moore Haven, 5 p.m.

LaBelle softball at Sebring, 6 p.m.

Glades Day softball at Lake Placid, 6 p.m.

Lake Placid baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Sebring baseball at Bartow, 7:30 p.m.

Sebring flag football at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11

South Florida baseball at St. Pete College, 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 12

Lake Placid boys tennis at Sebring, 4 p.m.

Sebring girls tennis at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Avon Park tennis at Hardee, 4:30 p.m.

Sebring, Lake Placid track at Avon Park, 5 p.m.

Eric Community College baseball at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Frostproof baseball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Tenoroc softball at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.

Sebring baseball at Haines City, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Placid softball at Fort Meade, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 13

South Florida baseball at Florida SouthWest, 6 p.m.

Avon Park baseball at Fort Meade, 7 p.m.

George Jenkins softball at Sebring, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Sebring track at LaBelle Cowboy Invitational, 8 a.m.

Florida SouthWest baseball at South Florida, 1 p.m.

Florida SouthWest softball at South Florida, 1 p.m.

Monday, March 16

Island Coast baseball versus Avon Park at Sebring, 2 p.m.

Lake Placid baseball versus Rockledge at Sebring, 4:30 p.m.

IMG baseball at Sebring, 4:30 p.m.

South Florida baseball at Florida SouthWest, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17

Lake Placid baseball versus Island Coast at Sebring, 4:30 p.m.

Westwood baseball at Sebring, 4:30 p.m.

Polk State softball at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18

South Florida baseball at Polk State, 5 p.m

Thursday, March 19

South Florida softball at State College of Florida, 4 p.m.

Friday, March 20

Polk State baseball at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 21

South Florida baseball at Polk State, 1 p.m.

Monday, March 23

South Florida baseball at Hillsborough Community College, 3:30 p.m.

Lake Placid softball at Avon Park, 6 p.m.

Clewiston baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

DeSoto baseball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 24

Hardee girls tennis at Sebring, 4 p.m.

Clewiston tennis at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid track at Sebring, 5 p.m.

St. Pete College softball at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Sebring softball at Hardee, 6 p.m.

Sebring baseball at Hardee, 7 p.m.

Lake Placid flag football at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Moore Haven softball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 25

Hillsborough Community College baseball at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 26

Okeechobee tennis at Sebring, 4 p.m.

Lake Placid boys tennis at Hardee, 4:30 p.m.

Hardee girls tennis at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Avon Park, Sebring track at Lake Placid, 5 p.m.

Avon Park softball at LaBelle, 7 p.m.

Sebring baseball at DeSoto, 7 p.m.

Jones flag football at Sebring, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 27

Heartland Conference Tennis, 1 p.m.

South Florida baseball at Hillsborough Community College, 6 p.m.

Moore Haven softball at Sebring, 6 p.m.

Lake Placid softball at Immokalee, 7 p.m.

Southwest Florida Christian baseball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Sebring baseball at Clewiston, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 28

Lake Wales girls tennis at Sebring, 12 p.m.

Inspiration baseball at South Florida, 1 p.m.

Monday, March 30

Lake Wales tennis at Avon Park, 4 p.m.

Tueday, March 31

Lake Wales girls tennis at Sebring, 4 p.m.

Lake Placid tennis at Okeechobee, 4:30 p.m.

Hillsborough Community College at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Sebring flag football at Southeast, 6:30 p.m.

Avon Park softball at Ridge Community, 7 p.m.

Sebring baseball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Mulberry softball at Sebring, 7 p.m.

Clewiston softball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.