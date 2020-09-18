Today
Frostproof football at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Moore Haven football at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Sebring football at Lake Region, 7:30 p.m.
Sebring volleyball at Sunshine State Invitational (Winter Haven)
Saturday
Sebring volleyball at Sunshine State Invitational (Winter Haven)
Monday
Sebring volleyball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid volleyball at Hardee, 7 p.m.
Hardee, Bartow girls golf at Sebring (Sun ‘N Lake), 4 p.m.
Sebring boys golf at George Jenkins Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday
Avon Park volleyball at Hardee, 7 p.m.
Lakeland volleyball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid volleyball at LaBelle, 7 p.m.
Sebring girls golf at Hardee (Bluffs), 4 p.m.
Avon Park, Okeechobee swimming at Sebring, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Placid boys golf at Clewiston, 3:45 p.m.
Avon Park, Lake Placid Cross Country at Highlands Hammock, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
Avon Park JV football at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Sebring JV football at Hardee, 7 p.m.
Sebring volleyball at East Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
DeSoto volleyball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Sebring girls golf at Bartow, 3:30 p.m.
Sebring, Lake Placid swimming at Avon Park, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland boys golf at Sebring (Sun ‘N Lake), 4 p.m.
Lake Placid girls golf at Avon Park (River Greens), 4 p.m.
Lake Placid boys golf at Avon Park (Pinecrest), 3:45 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 25
Avon Park football at Hardee, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Meade football at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Sebring football at Clearwater Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid volleyball at Braden River Tournament
Lake Placid Cross Country at Florida Runners Invitational (Lakeland), 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Lake Placid volleyball at Braden River Tournament
Avon Park volleyball at DeSoto Tournament
Monday, Sept. 28
Lake Placid volleyball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Sebring girls golf at Avon Park Hawkins Tournament (Pinecrest), 8 a.m.
Sebring boys golf at Lakewood Ranch Invitational, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Winter Haven volleyball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid volleyball at Okeechobee, 7 p.m.
All Saints boys golf at Sebring (Sun ‘N Lake), 4 p.m.
Clewiston boys golf at Lake Placid (Placid Lakes), 3:45 p.m.
Hardee swimming at Lake Placid, 5:30 p.m.
Avon Park swimming at Lakeland (Gandy), 5:30 p.m.
Lake Placid cross country home meet, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Hardee JV football at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Lake Wales JV football at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid JV football at LaBelle, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid volleyball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Sebring girls golf at Bartow, 4 p.m.
Sebring swimming at Lake Placid, 5:30 p.m.
LaBelle boys golf at Lake Placid (Placid Lakes), 3:45 p.m.
Avon Park swim at Hardee, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 2
Discovery football at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid football at Frostproof, 7:30 p.m.
Sebring football at Bishop Verot, 7:30 p.m.