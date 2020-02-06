Today

Ahfachkee boys basketball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Winter Haven boys basketball at Avon Park, 8 p.m.

South Florida softball at Seminole State College, 4 p.m.

Friday

Sebring boys basketball at Mosaic Shootout

South Florida baseball at College of Central Florida, 1 p.m.

Saturday

Avon Park boys basketball at Bartow shootout

Speigal Wrestling Tournament at Sebring, 10 a.m.

South Florida softball at Indian River, 1 p.m.

South Florida baseball at Santa Fe, 12 p.m.

Monday

South Florida baseball at Seminole State College, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

South Florida softball at Palm Beach State College, 5 p.m.

Hardee tennis at Avon Park, 4:30 p.m.

Sebring baseball at Westwood, 6 p.m.

Sebring tennis at McKeel Academy, 4 p.m.

Lake Placid softball at Clewiston Preseason Classic

Okeechobee tennis at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Seminole State College at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 13

St. Edwards baseball at Sebring, 6 p.m.

Lake Placid softball at Clewiston Preseason Classic

Friday, Feb. 14

Lake Sumter State College softball at South Florida, 1 p.m.

College of Central Florida baseball at South Florida, 1 p.m.

Avon Park baseball at DeSoto, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Sebring, Lake Placid wrestling at Lemon Bay, 9 a.m.

Pasco-Hernando State College softball at South Florida, 2 p.m.

Santa Fe baseball at South Florida, 12 p.m.

Hardee softball at Sebring, 11 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 17

Webber University baseball at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Miami-Dade softball at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Clewiston softball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Lake Placid tennis at Avon Park, 4:30 p.m.

Avon Park Baseball Preseason Classic, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Palm Beach State College baseball at South Florida, 4 p.m.

Avon Park boys tennis at Sebring, 4 p.m.

Winter Haven baseball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Sebring softball at Frostproof, 7:30 p.m.

Sebring girls tennis at Avon Park, 3:30 p.m.

Lake Placid girls tennis at DeSoto, 4:30 p.m.

Avon Park Baseball Preseason Classic, 5 p.m.

Lake Placid track at Avon Park, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

South Florida baseball at Lake Sumter State College, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Avon Park Baseball Preseason Classic, 5 p.m.

Avon Park tennis at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Clewiston baseball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Sebring softball at Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.

Sebring tennis at Lakeland Christian, 4 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21

Sebring wrestling at Melbourne (District Tournament), 12 p.m.

Pasco-Hernando State College baseball at South Florida, 2 p.m.

South Florida softball at Lake Sumter State College, 5 p.m.

Lake Region baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Avon Park softball at Tenoroc, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Meade softball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

South Florida baseball at IMG Post Grad, 12 p.m.