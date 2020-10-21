Thursday

Lake Placid volleyball at Satellite Beach, 7 p.m. (Regionals)

Fort Meade JV football at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Bishop Verot JV football at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Lake Placid swimming Green and White, 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Lemon Bay football at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.

St. John Neuman football at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Lake Wales football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m. (CANCELLED)

Thursday, Oct. 29

Lake Placid JV football at Sebring, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30

Avon Park football at Jordan Christian, 7:30 p.m.

IMG (White) football at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.

Sebring football at Hardee, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6

Avon Park football at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.