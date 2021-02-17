Today

South Florida volleyball at Pasco-Hernando State College, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Avon Park baseball hosts early bird preseason tournament, 5 p.m.

Sebring boys and girls tennis at Lakeland Christian, 4 p.m.

Sebring baseball at Fort Meade, 7 p.m.

Friday

Lake Placid softball at Riverview, 8 p.m.

Avon Park baseball hosts early bird preseason tournament, 5 p.m.

Sebring softball at Lake Region, 7 p.m.

Sebring baseball at Clewiston, 7 p.m.

South Florida baseball at IMG (Post Grad), 2 p.m.

Ave Maria University softball at South Florida, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Sebring wrestling at Melbourne (Districts), 12 p.m.

Lemon Bay boys weightlifting at Lake Placid, 10 a.m.

South Florida baseball at Pasco-Hernando State College, 1 p.m.

South Florida volleyball at Gulf Coast State College, 10 a.m.

Monday

Sebring softball at LaBelle, 6:30 p.m.

Seminole State College baseball at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Lake Placid boys weightlifting at DeSoto, 4:45 p.m.

Lake Placid softball at LaBelle, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Placid baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Lake Placid hosts Track and Field, 5 p.m.

Sebring softball at Frostproof, 6:30 p.m.

Bartow baseball at Sebring, 7 p.m.

South Florida softball at Warner University

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Daytona State College baseball at South Florida, 4 p.m.

South Florida volleyball at St. Johns River State College, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 25

LaBelle baseball at Sebring, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 26

Immokalee softball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Placid baseball at Vero Beach, 7 p.m.

Sebring softball at Lake Wales, 7 p.m.

Hardee girls tennis at Sebring, 4 p.m.

Lake Wales baseball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

ASA baseball at South Florida, Noon

South Florida softball at Miami Dade College, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 27

Sebring flag football at Tampa

Florida Gateway State College at South Florida, 3 p.m.