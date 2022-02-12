Today
Avon Park wrestling at Lake Gibson
Santa Fe College baseball at South Florida, Noon
Seminole State College softball at South Florida, 1 p.m.
Monday
Sebring baseball hosts Preseason Classic
Webber International University baseball at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Sebring baseball hosts Preseason Classic
Hardee girls tennis at Sebring, 4:30 p.m.
Sebring boys tennis at Hardee, 4:30 p.m.
Avon Park boys and girls tennis at Okeechobee, 4:30 p.m.
Clewiston girls tennis at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
South Florida softball at Polk State College, 5 p.m.
DeSoto softball at Avon Park, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
South Florida baseball at Lake Sumter State College, 3 p.m.
Avon Park boys weightlifting at Frostproof, 4 p.m.
Thursday
Sebring baseball hosts Preseason Classic
Sebring girls tennis at Port Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Avon Park boys and girls tennis at Frostproof, 4 p.m.
Oxbridge Academy softball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
South Florida softball at College of Central Florida, 2 p.m.
South Florida baseball at IMG Post Grad, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Avon Park boys weightlifting at Lemon Bay Invitational, 10 a.m.
South Florida baseball at Daytona State College, 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 21
Avon Park baseball hosts Bill Jarrett Early Bird Tournament, 5 p.m.
Avon Park JV baseball at Sebring, 6 p.m.
Seminole State College baseball at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Lake Placid softball at Frostproof, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Fort Meade girls tennis at Avon Park, 3:30 p.m.
Sebring girls tennis at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.
Avon Park boys weightlifting at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.
Lake Placid boys tennis at Sebring, 4:30 p.m.
Avon Park baseball hosts Bill Jarrett Early Bird Tournament, 5 p.m.
South Florida softball at Florida Southwestern State College, 5 p.m.
Sebring JV baseball at Hardee, 6 p.m.
Avon Park softball at LaBelle, 6 p.m.
Clewiston softball at Sebring, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Wales softball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
South Florida baseball at Seminole State College, 2 p.m.
Avon Park baseball hosts Bill Jarrett Early Bird Tournament, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 24
McKeel boys tennis at Sebring, 4:30 p.m.
Clewiston boys tennis at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
South Florida softball at Lake Sumter State College, 5 p.m.
Avon Park baseball hosts Bill Jarrett Early Bird Tournament, 5 p.m.
Sebring softball at Lake Wales, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25
Avon Park wrestling at Jenson Beach, 10 a.m.
Palm Beach State College baseball at South Florida, 3 p.m.
Sebring boys and girls tennis at Avon Park, 4 p.m.
Avon Park baseball hosts Bill Jarrett Early Bird Tournament, 5 p.m.
Avon Park softball at Moore Haven, 6:30 p.m.
Avon Park JV baseball at Frostproof, 6:30 p.m.
Hardee JV baseball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Hardee softball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Avon Park wrestling at Jenson Beach, 8 a.m.
Lake Wales JV baseball at Sebring, 9 a.m.
Pasco-Hernando State College baseball at South Florida, 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 28
Daytona State College baseball at South Florida, 2 p.m.
Tenoroc softball at Avon Park, 6:45 p.m.
Lake Wales baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
LaBelle softball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.