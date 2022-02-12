Today

Avon Park wrestling at Lake Gibson

Santa Fe College baseball at South Florida, Noon

Seminole State College softball at South Florida, 1 p.m.

Monday

Sebring baseball hosts Preseason Classic

Webber International University baseball at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Sebring baseball hosts Preseason Classic

Hardee girls tennis at Sebring, 4:30 p.m.

Sebring boys tennis at Hardee, 4:30 p.m.

Avon Park boys and girls tennis at Okeechobee, 4:30 p.m.

Clewiston girls tennis at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

South Florida softball at Polk State College, 5 p.m.

DeSoto softball at Avon Park, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

South Florida baseball at Lake Sumter State College, 3 p.m.

Avon Park boys weightlifting at Frostproof, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Sebring baseball hosts Preseason Classic

Sebring girls tennis at Port Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Avon Park boys and girls tennis at Frostproof, 4 p.m.

Oxbridge Academy softball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

South Florida softball at College of Central Florida, 2 p.m.

South Florida baseball at IMG Post Grad, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Avon Park boys weightlifting at Lemon Bay Invitational, 10 a.m.

South Florida baseball at Daytona State College, 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 21

Avon Park baseball hosts Bill Jarrett Early Bird Tournament, 5 p.m.

Avon Park JV baseball at Sebring, 6 p.m.

Seminole State College baseball at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Lake Placid softball at Frostproof, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Fort Meade girls tennis at Avon Park, 3:30 p.m.

Sebring girls tennis at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.

Avon Park boys weightlifting at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.

Lake Placid boys tennis at Sebring, 4:30 p.m.

Avon Park baseball hosts Bill Jarrett Early Bird Tournament, 5 p.m.

South Florida softball at Florida Southwestern State College, 5 p.m.

Sebring JV baseball at Hardee, 6 p.m.

Avon Park softball at LaBelle, 6 p.m.

Clewiston softball at Sebring, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Wales softball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

South Florida baseball at Seminole State College, 2 p.m.

Avon Park baseball hosts Bill Jarrett Early Bird Tournament, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24

McKeel boys tennis at Sebring, 4:30 p.m.

Clewiston boys tennis at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

South Florida softball at Lake Sumter State College, 5 p.m.

Avon Park baseball hosts Bill Jarrett Early Bird Tournament, 5 p.m.

Sebring softball at Lake Wales, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25

Avon Park wrestling at Jenson Beach, 10 a.m.

Palm Beach State College baseball at South Florida, 3 p.m.

Sebring boys and girls tennis at Avon Park, 4 p.m.

Avon Park baseball hosts Bill Jarrett Early Bird Tournament, 5 p.m.

Avon Park softball at Moore Haven, 6:30 p.m.

Avon Park JV baseball at Frostproof, 6:30 p.m.

Hardee JV baseball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Hardee softball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Avon Park wrestling at Jenson Beach, 8 a.m.

Lake Wales JV baseball at Sebring, 9 a.m.

Pasco-Hernando State College baseball at South Florida, 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 28

Daytona State College baseball at South Florida, 2 p.m.

Tenoroc softball at Avon Park, 6:45 p.m.

Lake Wales baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

LaBelle softball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.

