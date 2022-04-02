Today

South Florida softball at Eastern Florida State College, 1 p.m.

South Florida baseball at Indian River State College, 1 p.m.

Monday

Lake Wales JV baseball at Avon Park, 6:30 p.m.

Discovery baseball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Lake Placid softball at DeSoto, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Lake Placid girls tennis at DeSoto, 4 p.m.

Parrish Community JV baseball at Sebring, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid flag football at Westwood, 5 p.m.

Frostproof softball at Avon Park, 6 p.m.

Moore Haven softball at Sebring, 6:30 p.m.

Okeechobee flag football at Sebring, 7 p.m.

Okeechobee baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Parrish Community baseball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Miami-Dade College softball at South Florida, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Lake Placid host track meet

Hardee girls tennis at Avon Park, 4:30 p.m.

Sebring JV baseball at Avon Park, 6 p.m.

Avon Park softball at Tenoroc, 6:30 p.m.

Frostproof baseball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Mulberry softball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Sebring baseball at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Miami-Dade College baseball at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Lincoln Park Academy flag football at Sebring, 7 p.m.

South Fork flag football at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Lake Placid softball at Venice, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 9

Miami-Dade College baseball at South Florida, Noon

South Florida softball at Indian River State College, 1 p.m.

Monday, April 11

Lake Placid baseball at Glades Day, 4 p.m.

Lake Placid JV baseball at Sebring, 6 p.m.

Hardee JV baseball at Avon Park, 6 p.m.

Mulberry softball at Avon Park, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 12

Avon Park host track meet

Lake Placid flag at Okeechobee, 6 p.m.

Clewiston softball at Sebring, 6:30 p.m.

Hardee baseball at Sebring, 7 p.m.

IMG Grey baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Vero Beach flag at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 13

Eastern Florida State College softball at South Florida, 5 p.m.

South Florida baseball at Eastern Florida State College, 5 p.m.

Lake Placid softball at Marathon, 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 14

Sebring softball at Winter Haven, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Placid softball at Key West, 7 p.m.

Lake Placid JV baseball at Avon Park, 6:30 p.m.

Avon Park baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Sebring baseball at Clewiston, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 15

Avon Park baseball at IMG Silver, 2 p.m.

Eastern Florida State College baseball at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Hardee softball at Avon Park, 6:30 p.m.

Horizon flag at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

South Florida baseball at Eastern Florida State College, 1 p.m.

