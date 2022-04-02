Today
South Florida softball at Eastern Florida State College, 1 p.m.
South Florida baseball at Indian River State College, 1 p.m.
Monday
Lake Wales JV baseball at Avon Park, 6:30 p.m.
Discovery baseball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid softball at DeSoto, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Lake Placid girls tennis at DeSoto, 4 p.m.
Parrish Community JV baseball at Sebring, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid flag football at Westwood, 5 p.m.
Frostproof softball at Avon Park, 6 p.m.
Moore Haven softball at Sebring, 6:30 p.m.
Okeechobee flag football at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Okeechobee baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Parrish Community baseball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Miami-Dade College softball at South Florida, 4 p.m.
Thursday
Lake Placid host track meet
Hardee girls tennis at Avon Park, 4:30 p.m.
Sebring JV baseball at Avon Park, 6 p.m.
Avon Park softball at Tenoroc, 6:30 p.m.
Frostproof baseball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Mulberry softball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Sebring baseball at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Miami-Dade College baseball at South Florida, 5 p.m.
Lincoln Park Academy flag football at Sebring, 7 p.m.
South Fork flag football at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid softball at Venice, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 9
Miami-Dade College baseball at South Florida, Noon
South Florida softball at Indian River State College, 1 p.m.
Monday, April 11
Lake Placid baseball at Glades Day, 4 p.m.
Lake Placid JV baseball at Sebring, 6 p.m.
Hardee JV baseball at Avon Park, 6 p.m.
Mulberry softball at Avon Park, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 12
Avon Park host track meet
Lake Placid flag at Okeechobee, 6 p.m.
Clewiston softball at Sebring, 6:30 p.m.
Hardee baseball at Sebring, 7 p.m.
IMG Grey baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Vero Beach flag at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 13
Eastern Florida State College softball at South Florida, 5 p.m.
South Florida baseball at Eastern Florida State College, 5 p.m.
Lake Placid softball at Marathon, 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 14
Sebring softball at Winter Haven, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Placid softball at Key West, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid JV baseball at Avon Park, 6:30 p.m.
Avon Park baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Sebring baseball at Clewiston, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 15
Avon Park baseball at IMG Silver, 2 p.m.
Eastern Florida State College baseball at South Florida, 5 p.m.
Hardee softball at Avon Park, 6:30 p.m.
Horizon flag at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 16
South Florida baseball at Eastern Florida State College, 1 p.m.