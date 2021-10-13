Today

Sebring bowling at Jenson Beach, 3:30 p.m.

Lake Sumter State College volleyball at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Sebring boys golf at Santa Fe, 4 p.m.

Avon Park JV football at Fort Meade, 7 p.m.

Lake Placid JV football at Lake Region, 7 p.m.

Bishop Verot JV football at Sebring, 7 p.m.

Friday

Sebring football at Ridge Community, 7 p.m.

Avon Park football at Fort Meade, 7:30 p.m.

Lemon Bay football at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Sebring cross country at FSU Invitational

St. Johns River State College volleyball at South Florida, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Sebring bowling at Vero Beach, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida volleyball at St. Petersburg College, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

Avon Park football at Lemon Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Sebring football at Booker, 7:30 p.m.

Oasis football at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

South Florida volleyball at Pasco-Hernando State College, Noon

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Sebring bowling at Stuart Lanes, 8 a.m. (Districts)

Friday, Oct. 29

Avon Park football at Frostproof, 7:30 p.m.

Port Charlotte football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Recommended for you