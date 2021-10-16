Today

Christmas Angels Golf Tournament at Sun ‘N Lake, 8 a.m.

Mason G. Smoak 5K (Venus), 8 a.m.

Sebring cross country at FSU Invitational

St. Johns River State College volleyball at South Florida, 1 p.m.

AdventHealth’s Pink on Parade 5K at AdventHealth Sebring, 6 p.m.

Monday

Avon Park volleyball at Santa Fe, 7:30 p.m. (District Quarterfinals)

Sebring swim hosts Class 2A-District 5 diving, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Sebring hosts District Class 2A-District 5 swimming, 8:30 a.m.

Sebring volleyball hosts Class 4A-District 7 Semifinal, 6 p.m.

Lake Placid volleyball host Class 3A-District 9 Semifinal, 7:30 p.m

Wednesday

Sebring bowling at Vero Beach, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida volleyball at St. Petersburg College, 6 p.m.

Friday

Avon Park, Lake Placid diving at North Shore Aquatics, 1 p.m. (Districts)

Avon Park football at Lemon Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Sebring football at Booker, 7:30 p.m.

Oasis football at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Golf Hammock Challenge Cup, 8 a.m.

Lane Crosson Golf Tournament at Pinecrest, 8 a.m.

Freedom Flight Golf Tournament at River Greens, 8 a.m.

South Florida volleyball at Pasco-Hernando State College, Noon

Avon Park, Lake Placid swimming at North Shore Aquatics, 2 p.m. (Districts)

Sunday, Oct. 24

GFNY Marathon (starts at Madrid Dr in Spring Lake), 6:45 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Sebring bowling at Stuart Lanes, 8 a.m. (Districts)

Friday, Oct. 29

Avon Park football at Frostproof, 7:30 p.m.

Port Charlotte football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Halloween 5K at Highlands Hammock State Park, 8 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31

GFNY Cycling (Starts at the YMCA), 7:30 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 1

Minor League Golf Tour at Sun ‘N Lake, 10:45 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Minor League Golf Tour at Sun ‘N Lake, 8 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Minor League Golf Tour at Sun ‘N Lake, 8 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Meals on Wheels Golf Tournament at Sebring Municipal, 8 a.m.

Lake Placid Baseball Golf Tournament at Placid Lakes, 8 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

George Davis Memorial Golf Tournament at River Greens, 8 a.m.

