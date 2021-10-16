Today
Christmas Angels Golf Tournament at Sun ‘N Lake, 8 a.m.
Mason G. Smoak 5K (Venus), 8 a.m.
Sebring cross country at FSU Invitational
St. Johns River State College volleyball at South Florida, 1 p.m.
AdventHealth’s Pink on Parade 5K at AdventHealth Sebring, 6 p.m.
Monday
Avon Park volleyball at Santa Fe, 7:30 p.m. (District Quarterfinals)
Sebring swim hosts Class 2A-District 5 diving, 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Sebring hosts District Class 2A-District 5 swimming, 8:30 a.m.
Sebring volleyball hosts Class 4A-District 7 Semifinal, 6 p.m.
Lake Placid volleyball host Class 3A-District 9 Semifinal, 7:30 p.m
Wednesday
Sebring bowling at Vero Beach, 3:30 p.m.
South Florida volleyball at St. Petersburg College, 6 p.m.
Friday
Avon Park, Lake Placid diving at North Shore Aquatics, 1 p.m. (Districts)
Avon Park football at Lemon Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Sebring football at Booker, 7:30 p.m.
Oasis football at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Golf Hammock Challenge Cup, 8 a.m.
Lane Crosson Golf Tournament at Pinecrest, 8 a.m.
Freedom Flight Golf Tournament at River Greens, 8 a.m.
South Florida volleyball at Pasco-Hernando State College, Noon
Avon Park, Lake Placid swimming at North Shore Aquatics, 2 p.m. (Districts)
Sunday, Oct. 24
GFNY Marathon (starts at Madrid Dr in Spring Lake), 6:45 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Sebring bowling at Stuart Lanes, 8 a.m. (Districts)
Friday, Oct. 29
Avon Park football at Frostproof, 7:30 p.m.
Port Charlotte football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Halloween 5K at Highlands Hammock State Park, 8 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31
GFNY Cycling (Starts at the YMCA), 7:30 a.m.
Monday, Nov. 1
Minor League Golf Tour at Sun ‘N Lake, 10:45 a.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Minor League Golf Tour at Sun ‘N Lake, 8 a.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Minor League Golf Tour at Sun ‘N Lake, 8 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Meals on Wheels Golf Tournament at Sebring Municipal, 8 a.m.
Lake Placid Baseball Golf Tournament at Placid Lakes, 8 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 20
George Davis Memorial Golf Tournament at River Greens, 8 a.m.