Monday
Avon Park volleyball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m. (Cancelled)
Frostproof girls golf at Avon Park (River Greens), 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Sebring volleyball at Winter Haven, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid volleyball at DeSoto, 7 p.m.
Sebring girls golf at Avon Park (River Greens), 4 p.m.
Sebring, Lake Placid swimming at Avon Park, 5:30 p.m.
Sebring boys golf at George Jenkins (Eaglebrook CC), 3:30 p.m.
Avon Park, LaBelle boys golf at Lake Placid (Placid Lakes), 3:45 p.m.
Thursday
DeSoto volleyball at Avon Park, 7 p.m. (Cancelled)
Sebring volleyball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Hardee girls golf at Sebring (Sun ‘N Lake), 4 p.m.
Lake Placid boys golf at Hardee (Bluffs), 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 18
Frostproof football at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Moore Haven football at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Sebring football at Lake Region, 7:30 p.m.
Sebring volleyball at Sunshine State Invitational (Winter Haven)
Saturday, Sept. 19
Sebring volleyball at Sunshine State Invitational (Winter Haven)
Monday, Sept. 21
Sebring volleyball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid volleyball at Hardee, 7 p.m.
Hardee, Bartow girls golf at Sebring (Sun ‘N Lake), 4 p.m.
Sebring boys golf at George Jenkins Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept 22
Avon Park volleyball at Hardee, 7 p.m.
Lakeland volleyball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid volleyball at LaBelle, 7 p.m.
Sebring girls golf at Hardee (Bluffs), 4 p.m.
Avon Park, Okeechobee swimming at Sebring, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Placid boys golf at Clewiston, 3:45 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Avon Park JV football at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Sebring JV football at Hardee, 7 p.m.
Sebring volleyball at East Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
DeSoto volleyball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Sebring girls golf at Bartow, 3:30 p.m.
Sebring, Lake Placid swimming at Avon Park, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland boys golf at Sebring (Sun ‘N Lake), 4 p.m.
Lake Placid girls golf at Avon Park (River Greens), 4 p.m.
Lake Placid boys golf at Avon Park (Pinecrest), 3:45 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 25
Avon Park football at Hardee, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Meade football at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Sebring football at Clearwater Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid volleyball at Braden River Tournament
Saturday, Sept. 26
Lake Placid volleyball at Braden River Tournament
Avon Park volleyball at DeSoto Tournament
Monday, Sept. 28
Lake Placid volleyball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Sebring girls golf at Avon Park Hawkins Tournament (Pinecrest), 8 a.m.
Sebring boys golf at Lakewood Ranch Invitational, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Winter Haven volleyball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid volleyball at Okeechobee, 7 p.m.
All Saints boys golf at Sebring (Sun ‘N Lake), 4 p.m.
Clewiston boys golf at Lake Placid (Placid Lakes), 3:45 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Hardee JV football at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Lake Wales JV football at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid JV football at LaBelle, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid volleyball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Sebring girls golf at Bartow, 4 p.m.
Sebring swimming at Lake Placid, 5:30 p.m.
LaBelle boys golf at Lake Placid (Placid Lakes), 3:45 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 2
Discovery football at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid football at Frostproof, 7:30 p.m.
Sebring football at Bishop Verot, 7:30 p.m.