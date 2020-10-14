Thursday

Avon Park JV football at Frostproof, 7 p.m.

Okeechobee JV football at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Sebring, Avon Park swim at Winter Haven (Rowdy Pool), 5:30 p.m.

Lake Placid swim at Hardee, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Placid cross country at Moore Haven, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Avon Park football at Seffner Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Placid football at Lemon Bay, 7:30 p.m.

IMG (White) football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Placid Heartland Conference (Diving), 5 p.m.

Saturday

Lake Placid Heartland Conference (Swimming), 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday

Lake Placid cross country home meet, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Fort Meade JV football at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Bishop Verot JV football at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Lake Placid swimming Green and White, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23

Lemon Bay football at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.

St. John Neuman football at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Lake Wales football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Lake Placid JV football at Sebring, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30

Avon Park football at Jordan Christian, 7:30 p.m.

IMG (White) football at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.

Sebring football at Hardee, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6

Avon Park football at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.