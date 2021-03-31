Today
Warner University baseball at South Florida, 5 p.m.
Thursday
Lake Placid softball at Haines City, 7:30 p.m.
Frostproof baseball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid track and field at Clewiston, 5 p.m.
Winter Haven softball at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Sebring tennis at George Jenkins, 3:30 p.m.
Commerce, Georgia baseball at Sebring, 7 p.m.
South Florida softball at State College of Florida, 5 p.m.
Friday
Lake Placid flag football at South Fork, 7:30 p.m.
Jones flag football at Sebrinng, 7:30 p.m.
Clewiston softball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Avon Park baseball at Clewiston, 7 p.m.
Saturday
State College of Florida baseball at South Florida, 1 p.m.