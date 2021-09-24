Today

Lake Placid football at Glades Day, 7 p.m.

Moore Haven football at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m

Clearwater Central Catholic football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Ridge Community volleyball at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

South Florida cross country at Ava Maria University, 8 a.m.

Sebring bowling at Kegal Challenge (Kegal Bowling Center), 1 p.m.

Sebring cross country at Ridge Community Invitational

Monday

Lake Placid boys golf at Avon Park (Pinecrest), 4 p.m.

George Jenkins volleyball at Sebring, 7 p.m.

Lake Placid volleyball at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Avon Park swim at Sebring, 3:30 p.m.

Frostproof boys golf at Avon Park, 4 p.m.

Sebring girls golf at Hardee, 4 p.m

Sebring boys golf at Bartow, 4 p.m.

Hardee swim at Lake Placid, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Placid volleyball at Lake Wales, 7 p.m.

Moore Haven volleyball at Sebring, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Sebring bowling at South Fork, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday

Avon Park swim at Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m .

McKeel girls golf at Sebring (Sun ‘N Lake), 4 p.m

Avon Park JV football at Mulberry, 7 p.m.

Avon Park volleyball at George Jenkins, 7 p.m

Sebring volleyball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Okeechobee JV football at Sebring, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1

South Florida cross country at FLRunners.com Invitational (Holloway), 7:50 a.m.

South Florida volleyball at Pensacola State College, 4 p.m. CST

Evangelical Christian football at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Clewiston football at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.

Hardee football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Avon Park volleyball at Clewiston, 7:30 p.m.

Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid diving at Hardee Invitational, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid swim at Hardee Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid cross country at FLRunners Invitational (Holloway Park), 8 a.m.

South Florida volleyball at Gulf Coast State College, 1 p.m.

