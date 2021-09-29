Today
Sebring bowling at South Fork, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday
Avon Park swim at Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m .
McKeel girls golf at Sebring (Sun ‘N Lake), 4 p.m
Avon Park JV football at Mulberry, 7 p.m.
Avon Park volleyball at George Jenkins, 7 p.m
Sebring volleyball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Okeechobee JV football at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Friday
South Florida cross country at FLRunners.com Invitational (Holloway), 7:50 a.m.
South Florida volleyball at Pensacola State College, 4 p.m. CST
Evangelical Christian football at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Clewiston football at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Hardee football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Avon Park volleyball at Clewiston, 7:30 p.m.
Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid diving at Hardee Invitational, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid swim at Hardee Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid cross country at FLRunners Invitational (Holloway Park), 8 a.m.
South Florida volleyball at Gulf Coast State College, 1 p.m.
Monday
Bartow volleyball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Sebring, Lake Placid swim at Avon Park, 5:30 p.m.
Sebring volleyball at East Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Placid volleyball at DeSoto, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Sebring bowling at Martin County, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Hardee girls golf at Sebring, 4 p.m. (Sun ‘N Lake)
Avon Park boys golf at DeSoto, 4 p.m. (Arcadia Municipal)
Avon Park JV football at Frostproof, 7 p.m.
DeSoto JV football at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid volleyball at Okeechobee, 7 p.m.
Sebring volleyball at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 8
Florida State College-Jacksonville volleyball at South Florida, 3 p.m.
Lake Placid swim host Heartland Invitational (diving), 3:30 p.m.
Lake Placid football at Mulberry, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Lake Placid swim host Heartland Invitational (swimming), 6 a.m.
Florida Gateway College volleyball at South Florida, 1 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 11
Sebring volleyball at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Frostproof boys golf at Sebring (Sun ‘N Lake), 4 p.m.
Avon Park swim at Hardee,5:30 p.m.
Lake Placid swim at Winter Haven, 5:30 p.m.
Clewiston volleyball at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Sebring JV cross country at Hardee Wildcat Invitational (Pioneer Park)
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Sebring bowling at Jenson Beach, 3:30 p.m.
Lake Sumter State College volleyball at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Sebring boys golf at Santa Fe, 4 p.m.
Avon Park JV football at Fort Meade, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid JV football at Lake Region, 7 p.m.
Bishop Verot JV football at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15
Sebring football at Ridge Community, 7 p.m.
Avon Park football at Fort Meade, 7:30 p.m.
Lemon Bay football at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Sebring cross country at FSU Invitational
St. Johns River State College volleyball at South Florida, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Sebring bowling at Vero Beach, 3:30 p.m.
South Florida volleyball at St. Petersburg College, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 22
Avon Park football at Lemon Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Sebring football at Booker, 7:30 p.m.
Oasis football at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
South Florida volleyball at Pasco-Hernando State College, Noon
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Sebring bowling at Stuart Lanes, 8 a.m. (Districts)
Friday, Oct. 29
Avon Park football at Frostproof, 7:30 p.m.
Port Charlotte football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.