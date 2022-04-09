Today

Will Run for Pancakes at Stuart Park (Lake Placid), 6:30 a.m.

Florida Elks State Golf Tournament at Country Club of Sebring, 8 a.m.

Miami-Dade College baseball at South Florida, Noon

South Florida softball at Indian River State College, 1 p.m.

Monday

Lake Placid baseball at Glades Day, 4 p.m.

Lake Placid JV baseball at Sebring, 6 p.m.

Hardee JV baseball at Avon Park, 6 p.m.

Mulberry softball at Avon Park, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Avon Park host track meet

Lake Placid flag at Okeechobee, 6 p.m.

Clewiston softball at Sebring, 6:30 p.m.

Hardee baseball at Sebring, 7 p.m.

IMG Grey baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Vero Beach flag at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Eastern Florida State College softball at South Florida, 5 p.m.

South Florida baseball at Eastern Florida State College, 5 p.m.

Lake Placid softball at Marathon, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Sebring softball at Winter Haven, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Placid softball at Key West, 7 p.m.

Lake Placid JV baseball at Avon Park, 6:30 p.m.

Avon Park baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Sebring baseball at Clewiston, 7 p.m.

Friday

Avon Park baseball at IMG Silver, 2 p.m.

Eastern Florida State College baseball at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Hardee softball at Avon Park, 6:30 p.m.

Horizon flag at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

Big Fun, Little Run at the Secret Garden Winery (Sebring), 7 a.m.

South Florida baseball at Eastern Florida State College, 1 p.m.

Monday, April 18

Frostproof baseball at Mulberry, 7 p.m.

Frostproof softball at Davenport, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 19

Hardee softball at Sebring, 6:30 p.m.

Sebring baseball at DeSoto, 7 p.m.

Lake Placid softball at Lake Gibson, 7:30 p.m.

Avon Park baseball at Hardee, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 20

Miami-Dade College softball at South Florida, 4 p.m.

Indian River State College baseball at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Frostproof softball at Lake Gibson, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 21

Lake Placid softball at Sebring, 6:30 p.m.

LaBelle softball at Avon Park, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Meade baseball at Sebring, 7 p.m.

Lake Placid baseball at Discovery, 7 p.m.

Hardee baseball at Frostproof, 7 p.m.

Sebring flag football at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 22

South Florida baseball at Indian River State College, 3 p.m.

Avon Park baseball at Clewiston, 7 p.m.

Frostproof baseball at Davenport, 7 p.m.

Frostproof softball at Winter Haven, 7 p.m.

Sebring flag football at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Placid softball at Riverview, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Nu-Hope Golf Tournament at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club, 8 a.m.

Indian River State College softball at South Florida, 1 p.m.

Indian River State College baseball at South Florida, 1 p.m.

Monday, April 25

Avon Park softball at Hardee, 6 p.m.

Haines City softball at Frostproof, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 26

Avon Park softball at DeSoto, 6 p.m.

Lake Wales softball at Sebring, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Placid softball at Bishop Verot, 7 p.m.

Frostproof baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Sebring baseball at Bartow, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 27

South Florida softball at Eastern Florida State College, 4 p.m.

Miami-Dade College baseball at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Frostproof softball at Tenoroc, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 28

Frostproof softball at Sebring, 6:30 p.m.

Frostproof baseball at Lake Region, 7 p.m.

Sebring baseball at Winter Haven, 7:30 p.m.

Avon Park baseball at Lake Wales, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 29

South Florida baseball at Eastern Florida State College, 5 p.m.

Glades Day baseball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Lake Placid softball at Lake Wales, 7 p.m.

Frostproof baseball at Fort Meade, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Pro WaterCross at Donaldson Park (Avon Park), 9:15 a.m.

Indian River State College baseball at South Florida, 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 1

Pro WaterCross at Donaldson Park (Avon Park), 8:45 a.m.

Recommended for you