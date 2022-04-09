Today
Will Run for Pancakes at Stuart Park (Lake Placid), 6:30 a.m.
Florida Elks State Golf Tournament at Country Club of Sebring, 8 a.m.
Miami-Dade College baseball at South Florida, Noon
South Florida softball at Indian River State College, 1 p.m.
Monday
Lake Placid baseball at Glades Day, 4 p.m.
Lake Placid JV baseball at Sebring, 6 p.m.
Hardee JV baseball at Avon Park, 6 p.m.
Mulberry softball at Avon Park, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Avon Park host track meet
Lake Placid flag at Okeechobee, 6 p.m.
Clewiston softball at Sebring, 6:30 p.m.
Hardee baseball at Sebring, 7 p.m.
IMG Grey baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Vero Beach flag at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Eastern Florida State College softball at South Florida, 5 p.m.
South Florida baseball at Eastern Florida State College, 5 p.m.
Lake Placid softball at Marathon, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Sebring softball at Winter Haven, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Placid softball at Key West, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid JV baseball at Avon Park, 6:30 p.m.
Avon Park baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Sebring baseball at Clewiston, 7 p.m.
Friday
Avon Park baseball at IMG Silver, 2 p.m.
Eastern Florida State College baseball at South Florida, 5 p.m.
Hardee softball at Avon Park, 6:30 p.m.
Horizon flag at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 16
Big Fun, Little Run at the Secret Garden Winery (Sebring), 7 a.m.
South Florida baseball at Eastern Florida State College, 1 p.m.
Monday, April 18
Frostproof baseball at Mulberry, 7 p.m.
Frostproof softball at Davenport, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 19
Hardee softball at Sebring, 6:30 p.m.
Sebring baseball at DeSoto, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid softball at Lake Gibson, 7:30 p.m.
Avon Park baseball at Hardee, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 20
Miami-Dade College softball at South Florida, 4 p.m.
Indian River State College baseball at South Florida, 5 p.m.
Frostproof softball at Lake Gibson, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 21
Lake Placid softball at Sebring, 6:30 p.m.
LaBelle softball at Avon Park, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Meade baseball at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid baseball at Discovery, 7 p.m.
Hardee baseball at Frostproof, 7 p.m.
Sebring flag football at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, April 22
South Florida baseball at Indian River State College, 3 p.m.
Avon Park baseball at Clewiston, 7 p.m.
Frostproof baseball at Davenport, 7 p.m.
Frostproof softball at Winter Haven, 7 p.m.
Sebring flag football at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid softball at Riverview, 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
Nu-Hope Golf Tournament at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club, 8 a.m.
Indian River State College softball at South Florida, 1 p.m.
Indian River State College baseball at South Florida, 1 p.m.
Monday, April 25
Avon Park softball at Hardee, 6 p.m.
Haines City softball at Frostproof, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 26
Avon Park softball at DeSoto, 6 p.m.
Lake Wales softball at Sebring, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Placid softball at Bishop Verot, 7 p.m.
Frostproof baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Sebring baseball at Bartow, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 27
South Florida softball at Eastern Florida State College, 4 p.m.
Miami-Dade College baseball at South Florida, 5 p.m.
Frostproof softball at Tenoroc, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 28
Frostproof softball at Sebring, 6:30 p.m.
Frostproof baseball at Lake Region, 7 p.m.
Sebring baseball at Winter Haven, 7:30 p.m.
Avon Park baseball at Lake Wales, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, April 29
South Florida baseball at Eastern Florida State College, 5 p.m.
Glades Day baseball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid softball at Lake Wales, 7 p.m.
Frostproof baseball at Fort Meade, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
Pro WaterCross at Donaldson Park (Avon Park), 9:15 a.m.
Indian River State College baseball at South Florida, 1 p.m.
Sunday, May 1
Pro WaterCross at Donaldson Park (Avon Park), 8:45 a.m.