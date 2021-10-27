Friday

Avon Park football at Frostproof, 7:30 p.m.

Port Charlotte football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Halloween 5K at Highlands Hammock State Park, 8 a.m.

Sunday

GFNY Cycling (Starts at the YMCA), 7:30 a.m.

Monday

Minor League Golf Tour (Sun ‘N Lake), 10:45 a.m.

Tuesday

Minor League Golf Tour (Sun ‘N Lake), 8 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Minor League Golf Tour (Sun ‘N Lake) 8 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Meals on Wheels Golf Tournament at Sebring Municipal, 8 a.m.

Lake Placid Baseball Golf Tournament at Placid Lakes, 8 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

George Davis Memorial Golf Tournament at River Greens, 8 a.m.

