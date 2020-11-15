AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devil football season came to an end in the first round of the Class 4A-Region 4 football tournament to the American Heritage Stallions 42-0 as the Red Devils end the season with a 3-5 record.
“Mental mistakes, we just shoot ourselves in the foot too many times,” said Avon Park Head Coach Lee Albritton. “I feel like I say that every week and I take the blame for that. I have got to change our Monday to Thursday practice scheme, put things into place to take these mistakes out, it is too often and you can’t win football games like that, especially against quality football teams.”
The Red Devils started well, stopping the Stallions on their first drive and forcing a punt.
Avon Park then took their first drive to the Stallions 30, highlighted by a 27 yard pass from Jamarion Davis to Kemmeth Butler, only to have it stall with no points.
The Stallions then blocked the Red Devils punt and scored four plays later on 32 yard pass from Dylan Rizk to Matthew Smiciklas to take a 7-0 first quarter lead.
American Heritage added a second touchdown at the end of the first quarter, taking advantage of a short field caused by a high snap on a Red Devil punt attempt that resulted in an 11 yard loss at their own 34 and a turnover on downs. Two plays later, Rizk scored on a five yard run to make the score 14-0.
Avon Park forced a turnover on the Stallions first drive on the second quarter at the Red Devil 10 yard line, but could not stop them on their next possession as the Stallions drove 67 yards on nine plays to score on a four yard pass from Rizk to Matthew Hall with 16 seconds left in the half to make the score 21-0.
The Stallions added two quick touchdowns in to start the second half to increase their lead to 35-0 and start the running clock.
On the first play of the half, the Stallions Kyle Boone intercepted an Avon Park pass and returned it 35 yards for the touchdown to make the score 28-0. They increased their lead over the Red Devils to 35-0 on a 13 yard run by Trey Rainey.
American Heritage added one more touchdown in the third quarter on a 17 yard run by Clay Cannon to cap off the scoring for the game as American Heritage won the game 42-0.
Albritton is already looking towards next season as he evaluated what they needed to do to improve, both himself, the coaching staff and the team.
“We got away with it (making mistakes) a few times this year, but end of the day you are not going to win many games like that," added Albritton. "We have to come together as a coaching staff and put something together for these kids, at the same time we need to have complete buy in from the kids.”
Albritton also noted that through these trying times, he was overall proud of the kids, they did not quit and fought hard all season with all the adversity both on and off the field.