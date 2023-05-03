Football players dream for years of receiving a scholarship to play at the collegiate level. Luke Stam had that dream come true when he signed to play Division I football for the University of New Hampshire Wildcats.
“I’m very excited to be here,” Luke said. “I put in a lot of hard work to get here. I’m very excited to be committed to the University of New Hampshire, to have the opportunity to play football and to get a good degree while I’m at it. It feels great to have all of this support. I’m thankful to have a lot of people in my corner. They have helped me through a lot and it is just a blessing to have everyone here.”
The University of New Hampshire (UNH) is nestled in Durham, New Hampshire and is an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) team having won 15 titles since their inception in 1893. The Wildcats are part of the Colonial Athletic Association.
“The University of New Hampshire was the only Division I school to get me a preferred walk-on offer,” Luke explained. “I had five other Division III schools extend an offer and they were all great schools but UNH was my first D-I so I took the opportunity. I loved UNH’s campus from their athletics department, to the dorms and their classrooms. It was fantastic and I felt like I was at home there. It was a great environment to be in.”
Luke felt a strong connection with the coaching staff at UNH. He hopes to play guard and center on the Wildcats offense.
“I loved the coaches,” added Luke. “Coach (Rick) Santos is awesome. Brian Scott, the offensive line coach, is one of the best guys I’ve ever talked to and has helped me a lot with this whole process. Great coaches, great staff, great facilities, so I’m excited to go.”
A lot of people have been in Luke’s corner cheering him on along the way.
“My biggest support has been Coach Brandon Ludwig,” Luke explained. “These coaches at Lake Placid have done their best to help me. He (Ludwig) has been there every day. If I had a question even late at night, he would always respond. My parents and family have really supported me as well. My parents and my sisters were always there for me and I am forever grateful for them.”
First-year head coach Brandon Ludwig was at a loss of words when it came to the pride he has for Luke.
“I couldn’t be more proud of Luke,” Ludwig said. “He has been a big piece of this team. It is my first year as a head coach and to have a player go D-I like that is exceptional. It really brings joy to my heart to know that Luke will be in a great position. I can’t be prouder. He put in the work for football and the grades. Words can’t describe how I feel. Luke is special because of his work ethic and knowledge of the game and his knowledge in school. The work he puts in is incredible. He came back from an ACL injury his junior year, he thought all of his hopes and dreams were shattered but he bounced right back and didn’t miss a beat. He is just someone you can rely on.”
Luke’s family was all smiles as they watched him sign with the Wildcats.
“We are extremely proud,” said Aaron Stam, Luke’s father. “He has worked extremely hard throughout the course of his football career. This is a great opportunity for him. We are proud of the work he has committed to and we are proud he has had so many great coaches who believed in him. This is just real exciting. He is a good kid. He is smart, empathetic, he is a hard worker. He may not be the most naturally gifted athlete but he will work his butt off. He won’t give up and doesn’t want to stop. He knows how much work has to go into football to be successful. We hope comes out of UNH with a degree and a lot of awesome experiences on the field.”
“This is an incredible opportunity,” said Marisa Stam, Luke’s mother. “The opportunity to play is a big deal and to be a part of a team that is so well respected, especially in the New England area, is amazing. I’m excited for him and I know this opportunity is amazing. I know he is up for it. We are excited to see him go and grow. As weird as it is going to be to not have him at home every day, we know he is a quick plane ride away. We can’t’ wait to share in this experience to some degree and I think it is going to be incredible.”
The Stam Family has a special connection with the New England area and know Luke will be successful at UNH.
“We love the university and we know that there is life after football so we know that his degree and career is extremely important,” explained Aaron. “We believe UNH is a good fit for what he wants to do after football so the ability for him to go there to be a part of the team and that close-nit community is really going to help him fit into a much bigger picture. He’s going to be going from a very small school to a university so the team comradery is going to make a big difference.”
Ludwig and The Stam Family knows that Luke has what it takes to be successful.
“Luke is going to have to work like he has never worked before,” explained Ludwig. “Playing college ball anywhere whether it is Division I, II or III, NAIA or junior college, it is going to be a grind. I think he is ready for it and I hope and pray that God has his back and that he is ready for it. Hopefully he puts his best foot forward to make his dreams a reality and that he puts the work in.”
“He is going to have to keep working,” Aaron said. “This is just the beginning. The game is going to be faster. His teammates are going to be bigger, stronger and meaner, so he is going to have to keep his head down and work like crazy to capitalize on opportunities. He knows it and is ready for it so he is going to keep his head down, his mouth shut and keep working. We know he is ready to leave home so whether we are ready or not, it is happening. We hope we can provide the stability and structure for him to be successful. It is going to be a big change for him and us and his sisters.”
The next level will be difficult but Luke is up to the challenge.
“I am in the gym every day and I’m currently working out with a personal trainer to get ready,” Luke said. “This is a big thing, getting ready for camp and going out there and showing out.”
UNH is not far from Luke’s hometown so he feels right at home and is not nervous about leaving home.
“The cool thing about UNH is that I’m not originally from Lake Placid. I was born and raised in Maine so I’m excited to go back up there,” Luke said. “I’ve been in Lake Placid the last 10 years, but a part of the North East still feels like home to me so I’m excited to get up there.”
Luke will not be the only Highlands County football player at UNH. He will be joining Sebring’s Beau Riley, who is listed as a redshirt freshman, and Luke Swaine, who signed a couple of months ago.
“It is never easy losing a senior, but replacing someone like Luke is definitely going to be tough,” Ludwig said. “I think we have some young guys that will step in and I’m excited to see what these young guys can do.”
Luke is extremely grateful to all those who have supported him.
“I would like to make a big shout-out to Brandon Ludwig, my parents, friends and God himself,” Luke said. “God has been a real big part of this. I also want to thank everyone at Lake Placid High School for supporting me.”