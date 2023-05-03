Football players dream for years of receiving a scholarship to play at the collegiate level. Luke Stam had that dream come true when he signed to play Division I football for the University of New Hampshire Wildcats.

“I’m very excited to be here,” Luke said. “I put in a lot of hard work to get here. I’m very excited to be committed to the University of New Hampshire, to have the opportunity to play football and to get a good degree while I’m at it. It feels great to have all of this support. I’m thankful to have a lot of people in my corner. They have helped me through a lot and it is just a blessing to have everyone here.”

