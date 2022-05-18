AVON PARK — Special STARS athletes finished their tennis season on Saturday, May 14, with a tournament on the South Florida State College tennis courts.
There were 23 athletes who signed up for tennis this year and volunteers Rick and Robin Arnold, Rob Livingston, Angie Ruckman, Doris Lucas and her sister Nancy, Mike Paradise, Beth Horn, Michael Sweet, Ralph Meyers and Eva Monk assisted with the event. The athletes practiced on May 7 to prepare for the tournament on May 14.
Eight athletes were paired up in a doubles match to play one full set while the rest polished their skills in a different competition. Skills is primarily for beginners who are learning the fundamentals of the sport and they competed against others at their level.
In doubles, Robert Collier and Jamie Brown took the first-place trophy. They defeated Annie Horn and Natalie Welch 6-3 who won second. Collier and Brown also defeated Sapphire Denz and Maria Rivera 6-4 who won third place. Angie Luft and Butch Riley lost to Denz and Rivera to win the fourth-place trophy.
In Skills, there were three levels of competitors. In Heat 1, Ilana Levy won first, Brianna Davis took second while Anya Solis won third. In Heat 2, Sarah Moore won first, DeQuawn Johnson took second while Tammy Furman snatched the third-place trophy. In Heat 3, Bobby Paradise grabbed the first-place trophy, Fred Moore won second, Jeannene Eby got third and Sue Talios won fourth.
Trophies were presented to each athlete after lunch.