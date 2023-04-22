It feels good to be home.
South Florida State College softball (17-29, 7-5) grabbed a much-needed sweep of Pasco-Hernando State College (24-14, 6-8) on Tuesday. The 8-4 and 5-3 wins in their first home series in weeks provided a great rebound after the Panthers were swept by St. Johns River State College over the weekend.
Not only that but the wins put the Panthers back over the Bobcats for the No. 2 spot in the Sun-Lakes Conference standings with just two series to go.
“It’s wonderful,” Head Coach Carlos Falla said about being back home after four straight road series. “It’s your own house, your own fans, you play at a different level. We stepped it up. We needed to. This whole thing with the conference is getting close and we can’t afford to give away home games.”
Kristin Steller led the way offensively for the Panthers. The sophomore second baseman recorded a two-RBI double plus a two-run and solo home run for a combined 3-for-7 and five runs batted in. She now has five straight games with a hit and four straight driving in a run. Not to mention she has an .857 slugging percentage in the month of April so far.
Panthers 8, Bobcats 4
A rally in the fifth inning proved the difference for South Florida in the first contest. Trailing 4-1, seven consecutive South Florida batters reached before the Bobcats recorded the first out. Kadeyn Holcomb singled and Brielle Rosa walked to start it.
Pitcher Makayla Oster then singled into right field, scoring Holcomb and moving up on the throw home. South Florida had runners on for Samalys Guzman.
The third baseman kept the carousel going with a single to score Rosa. Like Oster earlier, Guzman took second on the throw home. (Guzman also extended her hitting streak to 12 Tuesday).
With the score 4-3, Steller drove in both Oster and Guzman when she ripped a double to the left field wall that gave the Panthers a 5-4 lead. Steller let out an excited yell to her dugout after reaching second.
Afterward, a pair of errors put up three more runs for the Panthers as they went into the sixth inning up 8-4. Emylee Mountin came on for the final two innings and allowed only a pair of baserunners to close out the first game.
Oster earned the win after battling through a difficult first few innings. Falla said he appreciated the way Oster fought through her walks in the first inning and kept her team in the game. She just ran out of gas at the end. But Mountin was able to come in and pick her up.
Oster finished with four earned runs, six hits allowed and two walks in five innings of work.
A contributing factor to that also was great defensive play from the Panthers. Guzman and shortstop Lexie Witz made several clutch plays on the left side of the infield that either kept runners off or helped end innings. Even Oster helped herself with a diving grab on a blooper popped up on the infield to end the fourth.
“The left side of our infield did a great job,” Falla said.
Panthers 5, Bobcats 3
After finishing off Game 1, Mountin picked up where she left off when starting Game 2. The righty pitched three innings and limited the Bobcats to one earned run even with seven hits allowed.
Steller gave the Panthers the lead in the first with a two-run shot. When the Bobcats cut the lead to 2-1, Mountin stranded a pair of runners to limit the damage. Rosa then got the run back with an RBI single to score McFann in the bottom of the second.
Mountin then worked around a pair of two-out singles in the third to keep the lead at 3-1 heading into the bottom of the inning. McFann decided to join in on the home runs and blasted one to left field, scoring her and Ashton Lewis.
Up 5-1, Falla turned to freshman Sidney Toukonen for the final four innings following back-to-back Bobcats hits to start the fourth. She cruised through her first three innings, not allowing a baserunner.
She did run into trouble in the seventh when a Bobcat rally with two outs cut the lead to 5-3. But Toukonen struck out the next batter for the South Florida win and her second save of the season while Mountin picked up the win. Toukonen finished with six strikeouts to one walk while allowing two earned runs and three hits.
South Florida’s next doubleheader is today (Saturday) against Sun-Lakes leader Lake-Sumter State College. The Panthers and Lakehawks split on April 1 in what was South Florida’s second of four consecutive road series. South Florida will be honoring its departing sophomores that day as well.