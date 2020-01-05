SEBRING —On a very blustery and warm day, the LSU Tiger women’s golf team holds down the first three spots at the 65th Harder Hall Women’s Invitational. LSU freshman Latanna Stone continued her great play with a third consecutive even-par round of 72. Stone holds a three-stroke lead over fellow LSU Tiger teammate Alden Wallace, and a five-stroke lead over fellow teammate, Sebring junior Kendall Griffin, and also over Izzy Pellot. The LSU Tigers have four teammates participating this week after having a wonderful fall season with two invitational wins, a runner-up and a third-place finish.
In the Forever Forty-Nine Division, Mary Jane Hiestand continued to hold the lead after a third round 77, which included only one birdie. Hiestand holds a 5-shot lead over Sarah Phillips-Durst, who righted her ship on the back nine to shoot 78, while Diane Lang carded an 82 and remains nine shots behind the leader.
The Ben Roman Division concluded today, crowning Allyson Duan as the champion with a three-day total of 242. In the Marge Burns Flight, Becky Krakowski (252) defeated Carmela Tardy (254) by two shots. Gail Brown took the Tish Preuss Flight with a 273 total, while a tie for second place in the Tish Preuss Flight was captured by Deb Summers and Eadie Moran at 276.
The Harder Hall Women’s Invitational will wrap up today at the Harder Hall Golf Club. The public is welcome to watch the action with a tee time of 7:45 a.m.