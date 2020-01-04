SEBRING — The 65th Annual Harder Hall Women’s Invitational is in full swing at the Harder Hall Golf Club. The tournament is broken down into three divisions consisting of the Championship Division, Forever 49 Division and the Ben Roman Division which has two flights, Marge Burns flight and Tish Preuss Flight.
After two days of play Latanna Stone is currently in first place in the Championship Division. Stone shot 72 both days for a total of 144. A close second is Jenny Bae, who came from behind and shot the low score of the day with 70 after a rough start day one with 76 for a total of 146. Sebring’s Kendall Griffin dropped a couple of spots on the leaderboard Friday. Griffin was in first on opening day with 71 but fell to third on day two with 76 for a total of 147.
There was a three-way tie for fourth place; Chelsea Dantonio shot 74 both days for a total of 148; Izzsy Pellot had rounds of 76 and 72 for a total of 148; and Kennedy Pedigo posted scores of 73 and 75.
Mary Jane Hiestand rose in the rankings in the Forever 49 Divison. Hiestand has a comfortable four stroke lead after shooting 77 and 75 for a total of 152. In second place is Diane Lang who shot 81 and 76 for 156. Day one leader Sarah Phillips-Durst dropped to third after shooting 76 and 80 for a total of 156.
In the Marge Burns Flight of the Ben Roman Division, Allyson Duan is currently in first after shooting 78 on day one and 83 on day two for a total of 161. In the Tish Preuss Flight, Gail Brown, Eadie Moran and Debb Summers are neck-and-neck with totals of 186.
The action continues today at Harder Hall and the public is welcome to watch the action that begins at 7:45 a.m.