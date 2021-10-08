AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils hosted their last home swim meet in near perfect weather against the Lake Placid Green Dragons and the Sebring Blue Streaks. In a mixed bag of results, the Green Dragons did not sweep the meet as the Blue Streaks girls took first place by nine points over Lake Placid, but the Green Dragons did take first in the boys with Avon Park coming in second.
For Avon Park it was senior night and they celebrated before the meet. The Red Devils have two seniors, Hollie Myers and Kye Pollard. It was emotional for Coach Tracy Lee because Pollard had surgery the day before but still showed up to celebrate with his team.
The Sebring Girls tallied 136 points to Lake Placid’s 127 and Avon Park totaled 62 while the Lake Placid boys amassed 141 points to Avon Park’s 103 and Sebring’s 85.
The Sebring girls won six of their twelve events, with Lake Placid winning five and Avon Park one. The Lake Placid boys won eight events with Avon Park winning three and Sebring winning one.
The winner results are as follows:
Girls 200 Medley Relay: Sebring 2:07.00; Meagan Glisson, Hannah Andrews, Sophia Kogelschatz and Kyara Chambers. Lake Placid came in second less than a second behind at 2:07.45.
Boys 200 Medley Relay: Lake Placid 1:50.66; Tyler Baker, Daniel Maulden, Eli Ming and Keith Sigrist.
Girls 200 Freestyle: Sebring’s Madeline Swain 2:24.35.
Boys 200 Freestyle: Lake Placid’s Will Walsron 2:09.99.
Girls 200 Individual Medley: Sebring’s Sophia Kogelschatz 2:22.47.
Boys 200 Individual Medley: Lake Placid’s Tyler Baker 2:16.61.
Girls 50 Freestyle: Lake Placid’s Chelsea Leblanc 26.98.
Boys 50 Freestyle: Lake Placid’s Daniel Maulden 23.76.
Girls 1 Meter Diving: Sebring’s Emma Rowe 216.75.
Boys 1 Meter Diving: Sebring’s Peyton Spencer 215.55.
Girls 100 Butterfly: Lake Placid’s Chloe Leblanc 1:06.79.
Boys 100 Butterfly: Lake Placid’s Tyler Baker 58.61.
Girls 100 Freestyle: Lake Placid’s Chelsea Leblanc 1:00.65.
Boys 100 Freestyle: Lake Placid’s Daniel Maulden 55.19.
Girls 500 Freestyle: Avon Park’s Kendal Lambert 6:26.20.
Boys 500 Freestyle: Avon Park’s Luke McGrath 6:00.80.
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: Lake Placid 1:50.24; Chloe Leblanc, Lily Stam, Brooke Moon and Chelsea Leblanc.
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: Lake Placid 1:36.66; Daniel Maulden, Zach Ward, Keith Sigrist and Tyler Baker.
Girls 100 Backstroke: Sebring’s Sophia Kogelschatz 1:06.20.
Boys 100 Backstroke: Avon Park’s Will Barben 1:05.75.
Girls 100 Breaststroke: Lake Placid’s Brooke Moon 1:19.57.
Boys 100 Breaststroke: Lake Placid’s Keith Sigrist 1:13.23.
Girls 400 Freestyle Relay: Sebring 4:15.86; Madeline Swaine, Kyara Chambers, Leila Henry and Meagan Glisson.
Boys 400 Freestyle Relay: Avon Park 3:58.36; Dorian Taylor, Luke McGrath, Will Barben and Kent Clark.
All three teams will meet again on Saturday with several other teams at the Heartland Classic hosted by Lake Placid as they begin preparation for the upcoming district meets.