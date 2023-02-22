AVON PARK — The regular season finally kicked off for a pair of local baseball teams. Although, the results were on different ends of the spectrum for each.
The Sebring Blue Streaks clobbered the LaBelle Cowboys14-0 in five innings while the Lake Placid Green Dragons had trouble getting going in a 9-4 loss against the Frostproof Bulldogs at the Bill Jarrett Ford Early Bird Tournament.
Streaks slugging played a big role
During their preseason tournament a week prior, Head Coach Jasone DeWitt had some worries about the quality of his team’s at-bats against Palm Harbor University and Hardee. That script was flipped on Monday.
“Their approaches were good,” DeWitt said. “They figured a couple of things out since our last game and relaxed a little bit.”
Nobody had a better day at the plate than Dalton Percy who finished 2-for-2 with a walk, double and a big opposite field home run in the fourth for three runs batted in. DeWitt mentioned again how Percy can be an X-factor for Sebring. The Blue Streak outfielder was yelling with excitement and had a huge smile as he rounded the bases on his homer.
“I think for him, he just wants to hit the ball hard every time and that’s probably his first one in a while,” DeWitt said. “It wasn’t a cheap one. It was a line drive and if he keeps barreling them up on the line, he’s got a chance to be very good this year.”
Trevor Carter also had a home run. His came in the top of second with a solo shot rocket to right field to put his team up 3-0.
Sebring totaled five extra base hits with a pair of home runs, two doubles and a triple. They did a good job of keeping their hands in, staying through the zone and controlling the bat with the intention of hitting line drives.
Dalton Todd picked up the win with three innings of shutout ball allowing just three hits. DeWitt was proud of the way the sophomore worked out of the jams in which he found himself. Freddie Perez pitched a perfect fourth inning and Chase Vaughn closed it out in the fifth.
DeWitt was proud of the way his team started strong to get the season’s first win.
“These guys are unbelievable, these guys are very special together (with) a bond that most teams will never understand,” he said.
Walks plague Lake Placid
The Green Dragons didn’t see the same success in the late game of the Early Bird Tournament’s first day compared to Sebring. A key number that sticks out was a total of 12 walks plus one hit batter between three pitchers Monday night.
“I think the first game of the season it’s a little combination of the umpires establishing their zone (and) our players not being 100 percent in condition ready to throw like they are midseason,” Head Coach Michael Hough said. “It’s a combination of things and when you put the first runner on it’s a lot harder now to go from the stretch and have to do it so they struggled.”
Head Coach Michael Hough emphasized how whether on the mound or in the field, the Green Dragons had trouble keeping the leadoff man from reaching. Leadoff batters reached in three of the four innings in which the Bulldogs scored.
It all started with what was an uncharacteristic appearance for starter Donovan Lusby on the mound. He finished with two runs against him (none earned) with five strikeouts and five walks on 71 pitches through three innings with only half for strikes. That resulted in Hough going to more pitchers than he wanted.
Jeremiah Mulligan would relieve him only to walk five batters while striking out three in one inning of work. Briley Osceola’s stat line looked the best out of the bunch with seven punch outs to two walks and a hit batter with three earned runs in three innings.
What broke the game open was a bases loaded knock that helped score three runs to make it 6-1 in what was eventually a five-run inning for Frostproof. Owen Phypers had trouble fielding the ball in left then hit his cutoff man in Eli Ming just for Ming to fire to third base with nobody there.
That’s because Lusby was in his position for what should’ve been a throw home. The positioning call was cut four. The miscue allowed for a third run to score on what should’ve been a two-run double.
Lake Placid did show some fight in the late innings though despite the deficit. After going down 8-1, Ming broke up the Bulldog no-hitter with a leadoff double in the fifth. Lusby then singled to put runners on the corners.
After a pair of strikeouts, Joshua Morgan singled home both Ming and Lusby to make it 8-3. Morgan came through again in the seventh with a bases loaded single to score Lusby with two outs. But, down 9-4, MJ Hough would fly out with the tying run on deck to end the game.
Michael Hough was proud of the players’ fight but didn’t like how long it took to get the bats going. A two-strike approach looking for contact is the expectation for his team’s at-bats.
Lake Placid now has two nights of practice to get ready for Sebring on Thursday. Hough said they’ll take the time to correct their mistakes.
“You take this as a learning experience and learn from it,” he said. “As long as you don’t repeat it and you correct it, we keep moving forward.”