AVON PARK — The regular season finally kicked off for a pair of local baseball teams. Although, the results were on different ends of the spectrum for each.

The Sebring Blue Streaks clobbered the LaBelle Cowboys14-0 in five innings while the Lake Placid Green Dragons had trouble getting going in a 9-4 loss against the Frostproof Bulldogs at the Bill Jarrett Ford Early Bird Tournament.

