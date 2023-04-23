SEBRING — Sebring High School softball (10-7) won big over the Clewiston Tigers (5-11) 15-0 on the Blue Streaks’ senior night Friday. The win was the Streaks’ fifth in a row, extending what was already their longest winning streak of the season.

Additionally, Friday marked the fourth time in this stretch of wins where Sebring scored more than 10 runs while limiting its opponent to one or none. A great way to honor seniors Jewelissa Delgado and Paige Benton on their special night.

Recommended for you