SEBRING — Sebring High School softball (10-7) won big over the Clewiston Tigers (5-11) 15-0 on the Blue Streaks’ senior night Friday. The win was the Streaks’ fifth in a row, extending what was already their longest winning streak of the season.
Additionally, Friday marked the fourth time in this stretch of wins where Sebring scored more than 10 runs while limiting its opponent to one or none. A great way to honor seniors Jewelissa Delgado and Paige Benton on their special night.
“I feel great,” Delgado said about the win on senior night. “It feels that we did our thing today and I feel happy about it.”
Head Coach Hector Perez said those seniors are going to remember Friday and every game they play this season. It was great to get a win on a night dedicated to them.
Catcher Carmen Stone led the way offensively. The junior went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk, a run scored and three runs batted in. She’s now recorded a hit in her last eight games dating back to March 27 after being hitless in three consecutive games March 9 through March 23.
Perez said she’s made an adjustment at the plate and gone back to what makes her so good at the plate. That’s why she has 14 knocks (five for extra bases) over that stretch.
Following an error that scored Delgado from first, Stone smoked a two-RBI triple to drive in Sass Patterson and Paige Benton for a 3-0 lead in the first inning.
“It feels great personally … especially when people are on,” Stone said about seeing her adjustments pay dividends. “I love to move the team around, because then you score more runs. And it gets everyone all hyped up when you get a good hit.”
The Streaks blew the game open in the third inning. After loading the bases with one out, Paola Cartagena came through with an RBI single to score Patterson. A two-out walk from Tera Lynn Price made it a 5-0 game. And a bases-clearing double from Marissa Wilkinson extended the lead to 8-0.
Delgado almost kept a rally going with a hard hit ball to center field. But it ended up caught on the warning track to conclude the inning.
Sebring finished the game off with a big seven-run inning. The Streaks went station to station for most of the inning and Stone triggered the run rule with a rocket to left field that drove in Amber Young.
Albeit the Clewiston team Sebring faced on Friday was quite short handed as the Tigers were without a handful of their starters. That had a hand in the win being so lopsided. Not to mention the Streaks started their winning streak against now 3-14 Port Charlotte. But they’ve pulled off some great wins against Hardee and Frostproof during that time too.
Perez said playing in the more lopsided wins allows for Sebring to get younger players in and give them a chance to contribute in certain spots. For example, after the big third inning, Perez subbed out a number of starters against Clewiston to give younger players some time in the field.
Regardless of who they’ve played, Delgado said the clubhouse has been in a good mood. She said the chemistry’s been there but the communication on the team has really rocketed up.
Next up for the Blue Streaks is a home contest against DeSoto County on Tuesday.