SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks host the Hardee Wildcats in the final home match of the season at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club’s Turtle Run Course. The Blue Streaks came out on top against their Class 2A-District 8 rivals. Sebring came in with 189 to the Wildcats 261.
The course and weather were nearly perfect for the Blue Streaks last match. Sebring turned in great scores with the top five advancing to District play.
For Sebring Rebecca Kesling came in first place with 43, Lexi Luevano had 48 placing her in second and Melanie Suarez rounded out the top three with 48. Aly Smyth placed fourth, Kearsta Danser and Rylie Brooker tied for fifth and Aidan Fontana claimed sixth place.
The Sebring Blue Streaks are gearing up the the District Tournament that will be held in DeSoto County at the Arcadia Municipal Golf Course on Monday, Oct. 25 at 8 a.m.