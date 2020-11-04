The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of November give anglers a transitional moon positioned directly into the solar energy path to earth (High Point) and two weather patterns; a fall pattern for the next two days and a rainy season pattern for the next seven days.
A high pressure system will cause fish to be within shoreline feeding areas today but a low pressure system will start to slowly enter the state Thursday and will continue pressure decline for four days---no upward barometric pressure movement for at least a week. The barometer will drop to 29.75 In Hg by Sunday and remain unchanged through the middle of next week.
Therefore fish will be moving downward Thursday and away from shoreline shallows. And since pressure will be abnormally low for at least a week—starting tomorrow—anglers can expect fish to be at secondary migration areas out in open water grass beds and cover.
Today however, will be perfect for fishing shoreline feeding areas as high pressure and dropping water temperatures make for ideal feeding conditions for freshwater fish.
The wind forecast is typical of a fall season pattern. Daily wind speeds will average in the middle teens for mph. And the direction will remain unchanged. An easterly wind will be producing white caps and one to two foot waves by 10 a.m. daily, which will last through the sunset period. Therefore you can expect fish to be moving westward.
Anglers will need a good set of ‘sea legs’ to work hard for success over the next ten days.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Thursday high pressure and a perfect mix of sun and clouds will cause the greatest level of fish adjustment activity. Pressure begins to quickly drop starting Thursday morning and will continue through the weekend. Over the next four days pressure will drop 0.50 In Hg, (30.25 In Hg today to 29.75 In Hg Sunday.)
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 3:25 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Daily this period move later by 50 minute and remains at the same rating.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 10:06 a.m. and solar noon at 12:09 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3-4 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and also remains at the same rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: November 12-18, super new moon, 27- December 2 full moon, 11-16 new moon, 27-News Years Day full moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.45 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) lake-level schedule is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark, and 39’ for the low-level mark.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Yesterday morning 4 a.m.) Three gates are open 8 inches, flowing a combined 810 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is below the maximum level of 39.50’.
Lake Istokpoga information can be accessed at Istokpoga.info. Check SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
