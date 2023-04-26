The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the fourth week of April gives the Florida freshwater anglers a rainy season weather pattern which will give way to a spring weather pattern on Monday. Lunar activity will produce a strong first quarter moon which occurs Thursday. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy excellent sunset and sunrise fishing over the next three days.

Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to ten days.

