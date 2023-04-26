The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the fourth week of April gives the Florida freshwater anglers a rainy season weather pattern which will give way to a spring weather pattern on Monday. Lunar activity will produce a strong first quarter moon which occurs Thursday. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy excellent sunset and sunrise fishing over the next three days.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to ten days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: Yesterday the moon arrived at the high point—directly in the solar energy path, and tomorrow the first quarter moon occurs. A strong lunar effect will produce a six to seven rating during the sunset-overhead and sunrise-underfoot periods as a result.
Weather Factors: A rainy season weather pattern will continue until Monday when spring-like conditions return. Winds will be out of an easterly direction at eight mph today, then from the south to southeast Thursday at ten mph, producing pre-font conditions and a falling barometer which will cause fish to adjust deeper. Friday a south to southwest wind will reach speeds of fifteen mph by the midday and for the weekend a fifteen mph west wind will prevail. Sunday wind speeds will reach twenty mph.
Monday a high pressure system enters the state, forcing fish upward as pressure climbs 0.12 in hg as a west wind tops-out at twelve mph. A south and west wind will switch back and forth with ideal wind speeds of eight to ten mph Tuesday and next Wednesday. Sunshine will dominate Monday through next Wednesday.
The sun-to-cloud ratio today through Sunday will be forty-sixty cloud-cover. Rainfall is forecasted to be heavier Thursday through Sunday. Fish will mainly be away from cover but today a fifty-fifty ratio will create a higher level of fish adjustment activity as fish move back and forth from cover to open water. Monday through next Wednesday bright sunshine will cause fish to remain tight to protective cover.
Major Solar-Lunar Periods: Today the moon will be overhead at 7:05 p.m. and the sunset at 7:57 p.m. producing a feed rating of six to seven from 6-9 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by fifty minutes and the feed rating begins to diminish Friday by one number. A feed rating of five will occur from 8:30-11:30 p.m. this weekend.
A second major solar lunar period occurs today when the moon is underfoot at 6:40 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:51 a.m. producing a feed rating of six to seven from 5:45-8:45 a.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by fifty minutes with a feed rating which will diminish to a five to six rating by the weekend and occur from 8-11 a.m.
Minor Solar Lunar Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 11:50 a.m. and solar noon at 1:22 p.m. producing a feed rating of four or slightly better from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by fifty-five minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Today and Thursday the first quarter moon combined with the lunar high, will create excellent fishing during the sunset and sunrise periods. And with the pressure drop and pre-front conditions on Thursday, the feed rating could be a point better than forecasted.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 2-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon, May 31-June 6 weak full moon, 14-20 strong new moon, June 30-July 5 full moon, 14-19 strong new moon, July 29-August 3, super full moon, 13-18 new moon, Aug. 28-Sep. 2 super full moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: Fish feed at their highest rate when water temperatures are in the mid to upper seventy degree range. Dissolved oxygen is very high in this temperature range, enabling fish to feed almost daily. Florida’s freshwater fish put on a majority of their annual weight in April-May and again in November-December.
Fishing Safety Notice: Alligators are aggressively mating which means gators should be considered extremely dangerous. Gators are migrating to canals, ponds, streams, rivers, or small lake and even swimming pools. Expect them to be where they’re usually not. Keep children and pets away from the water. Make sure of your surroundings and if you can’t visually determine if gators are present, assume one is there until proven otherwise.
Alligators have a normal fear of humans. If you see a gator approaching you it’s because someone has been illegally feeding it. It’s a $500 fine and or a 30-60 day jail sentence. When a person feeds a gator, they are training that gator to kill humans.
If you need a gator removed call 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286) and if you see anyone feeding gators call 911.
Lightning strikes are now a major threat to anglers. Every year anglers and outdoor enthusiast are killed or severely injured by lightning. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Makes sure bilge pumps are working.
Bass Fishing Guide Free Information: To show my appreciation for the land of fishermen and farmers I would like to give back to the angling community of central Florida by providing free bass fishing guide information and hot spot locations which I’ve used repeatedly since 2006. All you have to do is email me and put “Fishing Guide” in the subject line and the lake you want help with, and the type of guidance you would like. I’ll give you a return email with your requested guide information. And if I don’t have experience on your requested lake I’ll provide information on how I would fish the lake for the first time.
