The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of March gives the Florida freshwater angler the first quarter moon phase, the lunar high position and two extreme weather conditions; warmer than normal spring temperatures followed by a twenty degree high-pressure cold front blowing into the state Saturday and Sunday. All fishing factors considered; a very strong first quarter moon will produce above-average feed rates Thursday through Saturday.
The first quarter moon occurs Thursday and the moon moves directly into the solar energy path on Friday. Therefore a very strong first quarter moon will cause feeding periods to have more feeding fish for longer than average feeding durations. I believe this stronger than average feeding activity will continue into Saturday due to a twenty degree high pressure cold front, which will extend feeding activity one extra day.
The wind forecast predicts a southerly wind at ten to thirteen mph speeds today through Friday. Saturday significant rainfall is forecasted along with a twenty plus mph wind from the west. Pressure will rise 0.50 In Hg from Saturday midday through Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop twenty degrees by Monday morning---Saturday a.m. to Monday a.m. degrees.
With the lunar high period occurring during the latter part of the first quarter moon and a severe weather front arriving a day later, I’m predicting that feed ratings could very well be the best of the month. Depending on the timing of the arrival of the front, a feed rating of seven or greater could occur Friday midday or evening and perhaps Saturday morning through the midday hours. .
Best Fishing Days: The first quarter moon occurs Thursday and the lunar high position on Friday. Therefore anglers can expect a very strong first quarter moon to improve feed ratings by one to two numbers of the normal rating which occurs during half-moon phases on Thursday and Friday. It should be noted that Saturday will be a pre-front day. High winds and rain is forecast but fish will be feeding during the early morning and midday period at above average rates.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 6:06 p.m. and the sunset at 6:31 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 5-7:30 p.m. Daily this period starts later by fifty minutes and improves to a six rating Thursday and Friday from 6-8:30 p.m. For the weekend this period diminishes to a four rating and becomes a minor fishing period.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 11 a.m. and solar noon at 12:35 p.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty-five minutes and improves to a five to six rating Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. For the weekend this period becomes the major fishing period of the day with a five rating from 12-3 p.m.
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moon underfoot period happens at 5:42 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:41 a.m. A feed rating of four will occur from 5-7:30 a.m. This period starts later each day by fifty minutes and will have a feed rating of four.
Prime Monthly Periods: March15-20 full moon, March 29 – April 4 new moon, 13-19 full moon, April 27 – May 3 new moon. 12-17 full moon, May 27- June 2 new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.16 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open twenty inches and flowing 300 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the minimum low level 38.50’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
