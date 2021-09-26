The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last five days of September gives the Florida freshwater anglers a strong last quarter moon phase and a typical fall season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy the cooling trend of the fall season and a very strong last quarter moon phase which will produce excellent sunset fishing over the next five days.
This week we will experience a fall weather pattern. A consistent daily northeastern to eastern wind at ideal fishing wind speeds of eight to twelve mph is forecasted. Bright sunlight will cause fish to move close to protective cover and gradual cooling water temperatures will enable fish to remain shallow for longer feeding periods. We can expect fishing results to greatly improve over the next month.
The last quarter moon occurs Tuesday and the moon arrives at its high point Wednesday, directly within the solar energy path. Therefore a very high level of solar energy interruption will occur, which means fish will need to adjust a result. Tuesday, both the underfoot-sunset period and the overhead-sunrise period will be well above the normal average. And the solar noon period will have help from the moonset. So anglers can expect better fishing Tuesday and Wednesday than they had during last week’s full moon period.
Fish will be adjusting, seasonally migrating, due to a consistent northeast to eastern wind pattern which is forecasted for the next seven to ten days. Our lakes’ food-chains will be moving with the wind, west to southwest. Anglers can expect fish to be along west and south shoreline feeding areas and along island’s east and north shoreline feeding areas.
Water temperatures are still too high for early morning feeding activity to return to normal ratings which occurs during the fall, winter and spring. Once water temps drop into the low eighty degree range, fish digestion rates will normalize and regular feeding activity will occur. Hopefully the cooling trend will continue and eighty-two degree water, or lower, will occur.
It is a fact that panfish and bass eat at their highest annual rates when water temperatures are in the upper seventy to low eighty degree range. And bass often lose weight during the months of August and September when oxygen rates are low in the upper eighty degree water, and normal digestion can’t occur. So as water temperatures decline, oxygen rates increase, and bass will feed heavier than normal as a result, to achieve their ‘healthy weight’ again.
Anglers can expect all fish species to gradually feed at greater rates over the next four to five weeks. By November, fish and bass specifically, will be striking anything that even looks close to a member of the food-chain.
Best Fishing Days: Tuesday and Wednesday the moon will enter directly into the solar energy path, which will create a very strong last quarter moon. A six rating or better will occur. And the underfoot moon will harmonize with the sunset period, making it the major fishing period of the day. Solar noon will also produce well as the moonset occurs at about the same time.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 5:37 p.m. and the sunset at 7:17 p.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and increases in feed rating by a half number. Tuesday and Wednesday during a strong last quarter moon, a rating of six or slightly better will occur from 6-9 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 12:14 p.m. and solar noon at 1:16 p.m. producing a feed rating of three to four from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and increases in feed rating to a five rating by the midweek from 1:30-4 p.m.
A second minor fishing period occurs when the moon is overhead today at 5:14 a.m. The sunrise occurs at 7:16 a.m. and combined with the overhead moon’s influence will create a three rating from 5-8 a.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and increases to a four rating Tuesday and Wednesday from 6-9 a.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: October 3-8, new moon, 18-22 weak full moon, November 1-6 new moon, 17-21 full moon, December 1-5 weak super new moon, 16-20 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $300.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.25 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open three feet and flowing a combined 2800 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.25’ and the minimum low level 38.75’. By October 15, the lake level will be at the annual high marks of 39.50’ and 39.00’ for a low. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations, and has been enlarged for easy reading.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen or serious--professional anglers, are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experienced on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com