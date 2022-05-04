The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of May gives the Florida freshwater angler the waxing of the first quarter moon and a typical spring season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; a strong lunar effect will produce good fishing results during lunar periods but high wind speeds will be a factor during the weekend and lasting through the middle of next week.
The moon arrives directly within the solar energy path Thursday and orbits to the furthest point from each on the same day—lunar apogee. A feed rating of five to six will therefore occur during the daily lunar periods.
Today through Friday the lunar periods will not occur within the solar periods which means, the sunrise, solar noon and sunset periods will be weak due to the stronger lunar periods----lunar interruption of solar energy causes greater ‘fish adjustment activity’ and a higher rate of feeding. Over the next three days this will occur in between the daily solar periods.
The weather forecast over the next three days will produce ideal wind speeds. Today a mild southeast wind occurs followed by an even milder east wind Thursday. Friday a six to nine mph west wind occurs followed by a strong west wind Saturday and Sunday. Speeds in the fifteen to seventeen mph range are forecasted for the weekend.
Today a rainy season weather pattern will occur with afternoon thunderstorms and rainfall in some areas. However sunshine will prevail through this morning and the early afternoon hours. Thursday through the weekend sunshine will dominate causing fish to move close to protective cover.
Thursday and Friday flippers and pitchers should do very well. If the forecast results in being accurate Thursday through the weekend, I don’t believe there will be enough clouds to create a higher level of fish adjustment activity. Sunshine will cause fish to remain tight to thick cover areas. Anglers will have to put their bait in front of their noses…Happy Hunting.
Best Fishing Days: Friday afternoon atmospheric pressure begins to drop 0.22 In Hg over the next twenty-four hours. A southwest wind will occur Friday afternoon at an ideal speed of ten mph followed by a seventeen mph west wind Saturday afternoon. Friday’s overhead period from 4:30-7:30 p.m. and Saturday’s underfoot period from 5-8 a.m. will be very good. Fish will be moving downward and out away from the shallows, feeding heavily as they adjust to the drop in pressure.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 4:30 p.m. and solar noon at 1:22 p.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 1-5 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by fifty minutes and the feeding activity will begin an hour to an hour and a half before and last an hour and a half afterward. A feed rating of five to six will occur through the remainder of the week during the three-hour period.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 9:15 a.m. and occurs fifty minutes later each day. A feed rating of four will occur within a three-hour period centered on the moonrise period through the end of the week.
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moon is underfoot at 4:05 a.m. and the sunrise occurs at 6:44 a.m. A feed rating of four will occur from 3:30 – 7 a.m. Daily this period starts later by fifty minutes and remains at the same feed rating through the end of the week.
Fishing Safety News: Alligator mating season is occurring now and will continue through July. Males will be on the move and will be very aggressive and territorial. Keep children and pets away from waterways and shoreline and even swimming pool areas. Do not feed alligators and be alert at all times. Every year people are attacked and killed due to carelessness or because of illegal feeding of this Florida apex predator
Prime Monthly Periods: May 12-17 full moon, May 27- June 2 strong new moon, 11-16 super full moon, 25-30 strong new moon, July 10-16 weak super full moon, 25-31 strong new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.30 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open seven inches and flowing 110 cubic feet per second. For the next eight weeks a gradual lowering of all lakes with management structures, will occur in accordance with rainfall rates and each lake’s ability to endure extreme storm events which occur from June through August. .
Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum level will gradually be lowered over the next eight weeks to 38.25’ and the minimum level will gradually be lowered over the same period to 37.5’ Again this in preparation for the rainy season which begins on average in June. The nine-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage. .
Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map.
