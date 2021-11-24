The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the last week of November gives the Florida freshwater angler a winter season weather pattern and a strong waning full moon heading toward the last quarter phase, which occurs Saturday. All fishing factors considered; at strong lunar affect combined with above average pressure change, up and down, will create above average feeding activity today through Friday.
The moon arrived directly within the solar energy path yesterday. Therefore instead of a two to three feed rating we’ll enjoy four rated or slightly better, feeding activity over the next three days. And where will be a fairly strong last quarter moon occurring Saturday which will produce a four to five rating.
The weather forecast will give us a winter season pattern; a cold front every three or four days, sometimes with a ten degree drop or more and sometimes with just a five degree drop. A sharp rise and drop in pressure over a three day period usually occurs. Such is the case currently. Pressure is completing a 0.32 In Hg rise in pressure which began Tuesday morning and will finish during the midday hours today.
Fish are currently (Wednesday morning) being forced upward into shoreline feeding areas. Water-temperature change will not be much of a factor, if it is at all, because bright sunlight will negate much of the ten-degree drop in temperature, especially in the shallows. By the midmorning hours fish will be feeding today, at a point or two higher than the four rating caused by the high-point lunar effect.
Thursday pressure begins to drop during the midday hours. Wind will decline to eight mph instead of the fifteen mph east wind we’re experiencing today. Friday a northwest wind with speeds of eight mph will occur as another cold front begins to arrive. Saturday a five degree drop in temperatures will have no negative affect on feeding activity and the last quarter moon’s five rating.
The characteristics of a winter season weather pattern produces a roller coaster effect, consisting of sharp pressure and temperature rises and declines with strong northerly winds over a three day period, followed by mild conditions for three to four days. The only thing which will shut down fish feeding activity is when a twenty plus degree cold front with 0.30 In Hg of high pressure occurs along with twenty-five mph north winds.
Best Fishing Days: This morning a 0.20 In Hg rise in pressure will finish during the midday hours. It started last night which means fish have been forced to adjust upward into shoreline shallows all night. Fish will begin to feed at above advertised feed rates from the sunrise through the solar noon period today.
Friday will be a pre-front day with a significant drop in atmospheric pressure. Fish will be adjusting downward and out from the shallow to the outside edges of the deeper vegetation. The midday and sunset periods should be better than average.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 4:35 p.m. and the sunset at 5:31 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 3-6 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 11:18 a.m. and solar noon at 12:14 p.m. producing a feed rating of three from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: December 1-5 weak super new moon, 16-20 full moon, December 30 — January 5, 2022 weak super new moon, January 14-20 full moon, January 29 – February 4, new moon, February 13-19 full moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.45 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Two of four gates are open three inches, flowing a combined 220 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50' and the minimum low level 39.00'.
