The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of October gives Florida freshwater anglers a moon moving toward the monthly high position as the moon wanes toward the last quarter phase and a mid-fall weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers can look forward to a strong lunar effect for the next seven days which will greatly improve weekend fishing.

The full moon phase ends today which means the moon will be waning toward the last quarter moon which occurs next Monday. The good news is that the moon is also moving toward the high position which means it will be directly within the solar energy path. Anglers can therefore expect a high ‘fish adjustment activity level’ during the daily lunar and solar periods. A solid five rating over the next four days and a five and perhaps better rating this weekend.

