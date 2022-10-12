The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of October gives Florida freshwater anglers a moon moving toward the monthly high position as the moon wanes toward the last quarter phase and a mid-fall weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers can look forward to a strong lunar effect for the next seven days which will greatly improve weekend fishing.
The full moon phase ends today which means the moon will be waning toward the last quarter moon which occurs next Monday. The good news is that the moon is also moving toward the high position which means it will be directly within the solar energy path. Anglers can therefore expect a high ‘fish adjustment activity level’ during the daily lunar and solar periods. A solid five rating over the next four days and a five and perhaps better rating this weekend.
The weather forecast will be a typical mid-fall season pattern: wind direction changes almost daily, and wind speeds a majority of the time will be in the ideal speed rating of seven to ten mph…and atmospheric pressure change will be significant enough to cause fish to adjust up with increased pressure and down with decrease pressure usually over a period of three or four days. Such will be the case over the next seven days.
Today rainy season type conditions will prevail; cloud-cover and a mild east wind with afternoon and evening thunderstorm activity. However a low pressure system will enter the state tonight which will trigger thunderstorm activity Thursday. Atmospheric pressure will drop from 30.09 (midday today) to 29.80 in hg Thursday afternoon. A pressure drop of almost 0.30 in hg will certainly cause fish to move-adjust much deeper so expect a massive migration away from shoreline feeding areas over the next twenty-four hours.
However, no sooner will atmospheric pressure bottom-out Thursday afternoon, it will quickly rebound, climbing 0.30 in hg by Saturday’s midmorning hours. Anglers can expect a massive migration upward Friday morning but the majority of the pressure rise will occur Friday evening through Saturday’s late morning hours. Shoreline fishing Saturday morning and perhaps Friday evening, will be very good.
The rainy season weather conditions will end Thursday. Ideal fall conditions will occur Friday through Tuesday. Sunshine will dominate causing fish to move tight to protective cover during feeding periods as a result. Flipping and pitching will be the better technique for finding quality fish.
The wind forecast, again will be typical for the fall season. Today a mild east wind, when the front moves into the state tonight wind shift out of the west and produce speeds of eight to ten mph. Friday a seven mph north wind will occur, followed by a northeast wind for the weekend with daily high speeds of ten mph.
A strong lunar effect combined with ideal weather factors will greatly improve fishing seven days.
Best Fishing Days: The moon is moving toward its monthly high position and will arrive there on Sunday. A strong lunar effect will enhance the major and minor fishing periods Saturday through Monday as a result. Anglers can expect one point better than advertised in most solar-lunar forecast publications.
Anglers should also note that water temperatures are dropping into the ideal feed rating for Florida’s freshwater fish. When the high daily temperatures drop into the 70-82 degree range, fish feed at their heaviest annual rates. We will be entering that annual ‘ideal period’ by the end of this month.
Florida Fishing Facts: Florida’s freshwater fish feed at their highest annual rate twice per year; during the late fall and winter and during the late spring and early summer months. It is during these two annual periods that water temperature daily highs are in the 70-82 degree range and dissolved oxygen rates are therefore in the optimum range for a normal healthy digestion rate.
And after the summer heat, and when temperatures fall into the ideal range, fish which lost weight during the summer, will feed at above-average rates to regain weight lost over the previous three months. This seasonal phenomenon is more applicable for shallow lakes than deeper lakes. (Deeper designation for any lake with twelve feet of more depth and the deeper the lake the more it is ‘not’ a factor)
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 3:30 p.m. and will produce a feed rating of five from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by fifty minutes with a feed rating remaining at five. This weekend a rating of five to six will occur from 5-8 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 10 a.m. and will produce a feed rating of four from 9 – 11 a.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by one hour and remains at the same rating. This weekend a feed rating of four to five will occur from 12-3 p.m.
Today the moonrise occurs at 8:55 p.m. and will produce a feed rating of three to four from 8-10 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by forty-five minutes and will produce a feed rating of three.
The overhead moon occurs today at 3:06 a.m. and will produce a feed rating of two and perhaps three from 2-4 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by fifty minutes and will remain at the same feed rating. This weekend the overhead moon period will occur from 5-7:30 a.m. and produce a feed rating of three to four.
Note: As water temperatures drop dissolved oxygen rates will climb into the ideal range of six parts per million or higher. The higher the oxygen rate the higher the digestion speed of the fish. Therefore early morning fishing action will improve as water temperatures drop into the upper seventy degree range.
Prime Monthly Periods: October 22-27 new moon, November 5-10 weak full moon, 21-24 very weak new moon, December 5-9 weak full moon, 22-24 very weak new moon.
