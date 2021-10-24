The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the fourth week of October gives the Florida freshwater anglers a strong lunar effect and the beginning of a consistent fall weather pattern. Fish will be on the move this week as the weather pattern does a seasonal shift while the moon causes fairly strong feeding activity during daily major and minor feeding periods.
The moon reaches its orbit apogee point today---furthest point from earth—but moves directly into the solar energy path on Tuesday—lunar high point. Since the moon’s position to solar energy is the main factor in causing a high level of ‘fish adjustment activity’ and thus, greater feeding activity, anglers will experience a four to five feed rating this week even though the moon is furthest from earth when it enters the solar energy path.
The weather pattern of the past month will change this week. Instead of an east wind pattern, a consistent west wind pattern will begin Monday and is forecasted to occur daily until next Sunday when the winds switch out of the north. By the end of this week fall temperatures will become the norm. Water temperatures will drop into the ideal feeding range for freshwater fish. And fish will begin to feed at their highest annual rates….until the first serious winter cold front arrives, causing water temps to drop out of the ideal seventy degree range.
Looking ahead to the second half of this week, a cold front will arrive Friday. A strong west wind will climb to fifteen mph speeds Thursday and Friday and temperatures will drop to a high of seventy-eight degrees on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday a perfect ten mph west wind will occur followed by a mild five mph north wind on Sunday. If this forecast turns-out to be accurate, a pre-front condition will occur Thursday causing fish to feed at above average rates. When the winds switch from the west to the southwest it will be time to go fishing.
Best Fishing Days: Monday morning the winds shift from east to west and barometric pressure begins to drop as a low pressure system enters the state. Fish will adjust eastward and deeper as a result. The weather system is a slow mover, which will drop pressure about 0.10 In Hg daily, which is enough to cause significant downward movement. So fish will be experiencing plenty of adjustment activity Monday through Wednesday as a fall weather pattern begins. Expect a five rating as a result on all three days. .
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 4:19 p.m. and the sunset at 6:48 p.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 4-7 30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 11:01 a.m. and solar noon at 1:09 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: November 1-6 new moon, 17-21 full moon, December 1-5 weak super new moon, 16-20 full moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.40 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open five to six inches and flowing a combined 485 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the minimum low level 39.00’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations, and has been enlarged for easy reading.
