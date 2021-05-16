The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of May gives Florida’s freshwater anglers a strong developing first quarter moon phase and a typical mid-to-late spring season weather forecast.
The weather forecast promises a typical spring pattern, experienced every year leading up to the beginning of the rainy season. Namely, a daily consistent east wind at speeds averaging twelve to fifteen mph. Such will be the cast today through Friday. Saturday and next Sunday the extended weather forecast predicts the predominately east wind will subside somewhat to an ideal fishing wind speed of seven to ten mph.
The good weather news is an ideal sun-to-cloud ratio will occurs today through Wednesday. And temperatures will be absolutely perfect all week, with a high temperature daily in the mid-eighty degree rating. There’s more good news.
Yesterday the moon’s obit carried it directly into the solar energy path to earth. When the moon does this, the solar energy entering the earth’s atmosphere fluctuates, causing a change in fish and wildlife daily activities—increased adjustment levels leads to more activity which leads to greater appetites. So when daily lunar periods this week occur close to, or at the same time, as the sunrise, solar noon and sunset, fish will be feeding at above-average monthly rates.
It should be noted that the extended weather forecast predicts what seems to be the start of our annual rainy season. Starting Thursday, isolated and scattered thunderstorm activity is predicted to start and occur daily, as a tropical weather pattern begins to dominate our state. Be sure to take note of the Safety Notice later in this article. Lightning and Mating Gators can ruin your life….in a flash. Literally in both cases.
Best Fishing Days: Since the moon moved directly into the solar energy path yesterday, this week will have a very strong lunar influence. The daily lunar periods (overhead, underfoot, moonrise, and moonset) will influence fish to become more active as they adjust to the subsequent higher-than-average solar energy level fluctuations.
Therefore today through Thursday you can expect better-than-average fishing conditions and higher levels of feeding activity as the moon harmonizes with the solar periods leading up to the first quarter moon phase, which happens Wednesday.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 5:25 p.m. and the sunset at 8:08 p.m. producing a feed rating of six from 5-8:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and remains at a six rating until Wednesday and Thursday when the first quarter moon phase arrives and the rating increases to a seven rating from 7-9:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 10:12 a.m. and solar noon at 1:22 p.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and remains at a five rating.
The second minor period occurs today when the moon is underfoot at 4:59 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:36 a.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 5-7 a.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and remains at the same rating until Wednesday and Thursday’s first quarter moon phase, which will trigger a slight uptick in feed rating to a six to seven rating from 6-9 a.m. The second half of this week this period becomes the major period of the day.
Safety Notices: If you haven’t already realized it, alligators are in full reproduction mode right now. Big males are very territorial and will guard their mates and the areas they select. Be on high alert. Males will force smaller males out of lakes and into areas gators don’t usually inhabit. So guard your children and pets. And…don’t feed the gators, it’s illegal and very foolish.
Lightning will become a concern as the rainy season weather pattern forms. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 9-14 new moon, 23-29 super full moon, June 7-13 strong new moon, 21-27 super full moon (note: feed rating of new moon in May and June will be five and ten points higher respectively, than the super full moons of both months due to the moon being directly in the path of solar energy, producing a much higher rate of lunar interference).
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 38.57feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open four to five inches, flowing a combined 70 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.57and the low level 37.50’. The high level will be dropped gradually to a maximum of 38.25’ by June and minimum will remain at 37.50’ until July. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
