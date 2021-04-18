The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of April gives Florida’s freshwater anglers a strong first quarter moon phase and a typical spring weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, the sunset and sunrise periods will produce very well over the next three to four days due to a very strong lunar effect.
The first quarter moon occurs Tuesday and the moon arrives directly into the solar energy path today—the high point of the month. This lunar influence will produce well-above-average fish adjustment activity, which means a high rate of feeding during the overhead and underfoot lunar periods. Both periods occur during the sunset and sunrise respectively---I list the sunset period first because I have experienced better fishing during the overhead moon than the underfoot moon. However both periods are major periods with only one point separating the two periods.
The weather forecast predicts a strong southwest wind today through Tuesday. Fifteen mph speeds or greater are predicted each of the four days. A high pressure system will arrive late Tuesday and or Wednesday. Rainfall and heavy cloud-cover will dominate Monday through Wednesday. And the second half of the week ideal wind speeds and a daily change in direction will occur—west, north, east, south, west again on Sunday.
As I have said for the past month, water temperatures are in the ideal range for Florida’s freshwater fish to feed at their highest annual rates. Fish are feeding every two to three days depending on the level of success achieved when they feed. Therefore baitfish type baits are working very well….better than creature baits. And green, brown, junebug, blue and black colors are all producing strikes, with all variations of green producing best.
Spinnerbaits, chatterbaits, and crankbaits, along with top-water baits, retrieved through healthy vegetation are producing very well. And to attract the larger bass, slow the speed down and bump those baits off the bottom, making contact with vegetation—by the way to retrieve a top-water bait near the bottom, slide a weight up the line from frog and pin it. The action of the bait trying to float and the weight holding it down attracts lots of attention.
And remember, the larger the bass, the more you will “not” feel the strike. If it suddenly feels heavy, set the hook. Those weeds you believe are stuck on your bait could very well be a trophy-size bass.
From now until water temperatures climb into the mid to upper eighty degree range, fishing in Florida’s freshwater lakes will be better than anywhere else in the world. Shoreline fishing is literally ‘off the charts’ right now. Don’t miss out.
Best Fishing Days: Tuesday both the sunset and sunrise will have stronger lunar help, creating high-then-average fish adjustment activity due to the effect of the first quarter moon occurring two days after the moon arrives directly into the solar energy path. And Tuesday and perhaps Wednesday (depends on accuracy of forecast) will be a pre-front fishing day—southwest wind gives way to a northwest wind as pressure begins to climb late Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 6:38 p.m. and the sunset at 7:52 p.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and averages a five rating or slightly better.
The second major period occurs when the moon is underfoot at 6:12 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:58 a.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 5-8 a.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and will have the same rating.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 11:25 a.m. and solar noon at 1:24 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3-4 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour holding at the same rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 24-30 super full moon, May 8-14 new moon, 23-29 super full moon, June 7-13 strong new moon, 21-27 super full moon (note: feed rating of new moon in May and June will be five and ten points higher respectively, than the super full moons of both months due to the moon being directly in the path of solar energy, producing a much higher rate of lunar interference).
I have added a "Sign-in/Register" option on the website. I invite you to register, which will provide you access to extra bass fishing content when you 'sign-in'. I'll publish 'extra' information when fishing factors changed from what this article predicted Sunday and Wednesday. We all know the weather is not always predictable three days or more in advance.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.00 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open one foot flowing 190 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.00 and the low level 37.75’ but will be dropped gradually to a maximum of 38.25’ and minimum of 37.50’ by June. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen and serious and or professional anglers are available upon request.
