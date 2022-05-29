The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last three days of May and the beginning of June gives the Florida freshwater anglers the second half of a strong new moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy the best fishing days of May today through Tuesday as the new moon causes a majority of fish populations to all feed at the same time, during the midday hours.
The new moon occur Monday and moves directly into the solar energy path on Wednesday, resulting in a very strong new moon that will produce a nine feed rating on Monday. Today through Thursday anglers will experience the greatest opportunity to achieve ‘personal best’ performances. Most of the fish in the lake will be feeding heavy during the late morning hour through the early afternoon hours over the next five days. But the early morning and evening bites will still be better than average but nowhere near as good as when the moon is overhead during the midday.
The weather forecast predicts a rainy season pattern with ideal wind speeds of eight to ten mph. Wind will be out of the south to southeast today and Monday and from the east Tuesday through Thursday. Friday a south wind will occur and a southeast wind for next weekend.
Best Fishing Days: Today through Tuesday a strong new moon will produce an eight rating today, a nine rating on Monday and a eight rating on Tuesday. The midday hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be very good. Due to the majority of fish populations feeding heavy during the midday, the sunrise and sunset period will produce about a six and maybe a seven rating.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 12:47 p.m. and solar noon at 1:31 p.m. producing a feed rating of eight to nine from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Daily this period starts later by fifty minutes and produces a nine rating on Monday. Tuesday through Thursday the feed rating drops one number daily.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 5:51 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:31 a.m. producing a feed rating of six to seven from 5-8 a.m. Daily this period starts later by forty minutes and remains at the same feed rating until the second half of the week when the rating declines to a four rating.
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moonset occurs at 7:47 p.m. and the sunset at 8:15 p.m. producing a feed rating of six to seven from 6-9 a.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating, until the second half of the week when the rating declines to a four rating.
Fishing Safety News: Alligator mating season is occurring now and will continue through July. Males will be on the move and will be very aggressive and territorial. Keep children and pets away from waterways and shoreline and even swimming pool areas. Do not feed alligators and be alert at all times. Every year people are attacked and killed due to carelessness or because of illegal feeding of this Florida apex predator
Prime Monthly Periods: May 29- June 2 second half of strong new moon phase, 11-16 super full moon, 25-30 strong new moon, July 10-16 weak super full moon, 25-31 strong new moon, August 9-14 full moon, 24-29, new moon. .
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Service: Now offering artificial-bait only, bass guide charters, on your boat. Includes logging hot spot GPS, custom bathymetric maps of the day’s fishing locations and customized lessons and information designed for each angler individually. To keep cost down I will guide one or two anglers, on your boat for only $175, for 4-6 hours on any Highlands County lake. Call 863-381-8474 to plan a custom-guided bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 37.72 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. For the next eight weeks a gradual lowering of all lakes with management structures, will occur in accordance with rainfall rates and each lake’s ability to endure extreme storm events which occur from June through August. .
Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels has been lowered to 38.25’ and 37.5’.This is in preparation for the rainy season which begins on average in June. The nine-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage. .
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers artificial-bait bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources and information. Personalized custom bass fishing package options for the leisure fishermen or advanced-level anglers, are available.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experience on twenty-five lakes throughout central Florida: from the towns of Kissimmee to the north, to Clewiston in the south. Offers custom artificial-bait bass angler guide services. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com