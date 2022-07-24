The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last week of July gives the Florida freshwater anglers the best fishing days of the month and an ideal rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy excellent fishing as a strong new moon produces a nine rating Wednesday through Friday. There won’t be another nine-rated fishing period until next year so don’t miss out. This week is the week to go fishing.

The new moon occurs Thursday and the moon moves directly into the solar energy path two days before on Tuesday. Anytime a full or new moon occurs while being at or near the solar high point, the fish adjustment activity rate spikes. And the greater the adjustment activity the greater the feeding activity. Thursday an eight and a half to nine rating on the one-in-ten scale will occur. Find where fish are holding and you’ll be setting the hook on some great fish.

Recommended for you