The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last week of July gives the Florida freshwater anglers the best fishing days of the month and an ideal rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy excellent fishing as a strong new moon produces a nine rating Wednesday through Friday. There won’t be another nine-rated fishing period until next year so don’t miss out. This week is the week to go fishing.
The new moon occurs Thursday and the moon moves directly into the solar energy path two days before on Tuesday. Anytime a full or new moon occurs while being at or near the solar high point, the fish adjustment activity rate spikes. And the greater the adjustment activity the greater the feeding activity. Thursday an eight and a half to nine rating on the one-in-ten scale will occur. Find where fish are holding and you’ll be setting the hook on some great fish.
The weather forecast predicts ideal fishing conditions for Wednesday through Friday. A southeast wind begins Wednesday morning early, and continues through Friday morning. Wind speeds will be ideal in the eight to ten mph range on Wednesday and in the five to seven mph range for Thursday. Friday morning the east southeast wind will pick up to ten mph and become a solid east wind by the afternoon.
Today anglers will have mostly bright sunlight which will cause fish to feed during the midday to late afternoon hours. Photosynthesis rates will be high at this time, causing fish to feed normally within healthy vegetation areas. Monday when the new moon week begins, will have more cloud-cover than today but enough sunshine during the morning hours to produce above-average fishing during the midday hours. Tuesday and Wednesday will have the same conditions.
Thursday bright sunlight will dominate with very little cloud-cover. Friday bright sunlight will continue until late in the afternoon but ideal conditions will occur during the overhead moon period in the early afternoon. Anglers therefore will have plenty of activity in the early afternoon hours Wednesday through Friday.
But, yes there is a ‘but’ which must be considered during the summer rainy season. Even though the new moon will be strong this week, fish in shallow lakes will need bright sunlight and healthy vegetation with enough depth to provide a dissolved oxygen rate of above five parts per million or better.
Fish are holding in the deepest vegetation they can find right now. So if you’re going to fish shallow lakes you will need to know where the deepest vegetation is to have any success. Deeper lakes offer more feeding areas with adequate oxygen rates. Depths of twelve to eighteen feet have been very productive.
And as is the case during the rainy season, enough atmospheric pressure-change to cause fish adjustment activity is nonexistent. Fish will be most active when oxygen rates increase due to bright sunlight. And since the strong new moon will be overhead during the period of the day with the highest oxygen production, anglers will have great odds of experiencing the fish of a lifetime….again, that is if they find where fish are holding, which will be where oxygen production is best. Happy hunting.
Best Fishing Days: Wednesday through Friday during the overhead moon period. Hopefully the weather forecast predictions will be accurate and bright sunlight will occur in the hours leading up to the overhead moon period. If this occurs, fish will be very active.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 10:17 a.m. and solar noon at 1:31 p.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by fifty minutes and causes an increase in feed rating by one number. Thursday a feed rating of nine will occur from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occur at 5:28 p.m. and the sunset at 8:19 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 5-9 p.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and increases by a half number in feed rating.
The moonrise will be occurring during the early morning hours when oxygen rates are at the lowest rate of the day. Today the moonrise occurs at 3:08 a.m. Plants use oxygen all night long in order to recover from the effort to produce oxygen in the bright sunlight the day before. During the Florida summer, it is this early morning period when fish kill events occur. This period will not be products until the second half of this week when it occurs during the sunrise period.
Fishing Safety News: Lightning strikes are a major threat to anglers. Every year anglers and outdoor enthusiast are killed or severely injured by lightning. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Make sure bilge pumps are working.
Alligator mating season is occurring now and will continue through July. Males will be on the move and will be very aggressive. Keep children and pets away from waterways and swimming pool areas. Every year people are attacked and killed due to carelessness or because of illegal feeding of this Florida apex predator
Prime Monthly Periods: July 25-31 strong new moon, August 9-14 full moon, 24-29, new moon, September 7-13 full moon, 22-27 new moon, October 6-12 full moon, 22-27 new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Service: Now offering artificial-bait only, bass guide charters, on your boat. Includes logging hot spot GPS, custom bathymetric maps of the day’s fishing locations and customized lessons and information designed for each angler individually. To keep cost down I will guide one or two anglers, on your boat for only $175, for 4-6 hours on any Highlands County lake. Additional gas fee for lakes outside of Highlands County. Call 863-381-8474 to plan a custom-guided bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.10 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. All lakes with flood control structures are currently at their annual low levels due to hurricane season, which lasts through September. Istokpoga is now twenty inches below the annual high mark of 39.50’.
Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels has been lowered to 38.25’ and 37.5’.This is for the rainy season The nine-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage. .
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers artificial-bait bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources and information. Personalized custom bass fishing package options for the leisure fishermen or advanced-level anglers, are available.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experience on twenty-five lakes throughout central Florida: from the towns of Kissimmee to the north, to Clewiston in the south. Offers custom artificial-bait bass angler guide services. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com