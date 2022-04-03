The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first week of April gives the Florida freshwater anglers the last two days of the new moon phase and a rainy season type weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; angler will benefit from the effects of the new moon today and Monday and a moon entering the solar energy path, which will culminate on Friday. Better than average fishing will occur over the next fourteen days.
The new moon occurred Friday, which means today and Monday fish will be feeding in larger numbers for longer periods; and feeding at the highest rate during the hours leading up to and after the overhead moon—occurs today two hours after solar noon. The early morning bite will also produce at above average rates during the moonrise.
The lunar influence will noticeably improve every day this week due to the moon moving into the solar energy path, arriving directly into the solar energy path on Friday. The greater the lunar interference is with solar energy entering the earth’s atmosphere, the greater fish and wildlife adjustment activity will be during the daily lunar periods. Anglers can expect greater numbers of feeding fish being active for longer periods as a result.
If the weather forecast is accurate over the next five days, we will experience rainy season type weather conditions; very little atmospheric pressure change, fifty-fifty cloud cover or even greater cloud cover, sporadic afternoon thunderstorms and rainfall, and ideal southern wind speeds which occasionally climb to fifteen mph during the early afternoon. This prelude to the rainy season which typically begins the first week of June, will occur until Friday.
Today a minor cold front will enter the northern part of the state which means an ideal west wind gradually switching to a weak north wind later this evening. Temperatures will drop six or seven degrees and cloud cover will prevail. Expect fish to move away from cover and be actively feeding throughout open-water sparse vegetation areas. Fan casting will be more productive than flipping and pitching thicker cover today.
Monday an ideal southeastern wind will top-out at ten mph during the afternoon, creating perfect wave-action during the major feeding period. A south wind will reach fifteen mph speeds on Tuesday and Wednesday and seventeen mph winds out of the southwest will occur Thursday as another cold front begins to enter the state. Anglers can expect pre-front conditions Thursday during the sunset hours, when the moon is overhead.
For anglers who prefer to fish rivers and streams and or the influent and effluent areas of lakes, you will see better action than has been the norm over the winter months. Daily afternoon rainfall, will improve water flow southward—except for the Saint John’s River areas, which flow north. Fish adjustment activity in these water ways will be very good this week. And as is the case every April, water management districts begin to lower lakes by releasing water to the Gulf and the Atlantic, gradually, to prepare for the rainy season. Fishing in these water ways will greatly improve as a result.
Atmospheric pressure will be a non-factor until Friday and next weekend. Pressure change will average a little less than 0.10 In Hg in our barometers, up and down, which is not enough pressure change to force fish to adjust in either direction. Therefore fish will be active in the shallows—two to ten foot depths—and will not be much deeper. Next weekend the forecast predicts enough increase in pressure to cause fish to move upward, so shoreline anglers will experience excellent fishing in traditional feeding areas as feed during a strong lunar influence this week.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Monday are the last two days of the seven-day new moon phase. A feed rating of seven or perhaps better will occur during the early afternoon hours. The moon will arrive directly into the solar energy path on Friday, which means a strong lunar influence for the next fourteen days.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 3:25 p.m. and solar noon at 1:28 p.m. producing a feed rating of seven from 1 – 4 p.m. Daily this period starts later by forty-five minutes and drops in feed rating to six on Tuesday from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. The second half of the week the overhead period will harmonize with the sunset period, creating a six to seven rating.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 8:42 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:14 a.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 6:30 – 9:30 a.m. Daily this period starts later by about forty minutes and drops in feed rating to five, Tuesday from 9-11 a.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 3-4 last two days of new moon phase, 13-19 full moon, April 27 – May 3 new moon. 12-17 full moon, May 27- June 2 new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.90 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open one foot and flowing 120 cubic feet of water per second. Expect a gradual lowering of all lakes in central Florida in accordance with rainfall rates within water management districts.
The current seasonal maximum level will gradually be lowered over the next eight weeks to 38.25’ and the minimum level will gradually be lowered over the same period to 37.5’ in preparation for the rainy season which begins on average in June. The nine-inch lake elevation buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
