AVON PARK – Back on the courts after two years of not being able to field a team, the Avon Park Red Devils Boys and Girls tennis teams are near to completing their first season back. For the Boys Head Coach Chris Priest and Girls Head Coach Kathryn Welch, the season has been nothing less than remarkable no matter the record as they watched their teams of six girls and nine boys play on the court.
On Thursday, the Red Devils Boys and Girls teams hosted the Frostproof Bulldogs and were able to win one of the five girls single matches and one of the double matches. The boys split the two singles matches and won the doubles match on their senior night.
Avon Park dropped the girls one through four singles matches, with Number 5 Savannah Birondo pulling out a singles win by an 8-2 score.
For the boys, EJ Tolentino won a singles match 8-1 and Alejandro Hernandez lost in overtime 10-8. Kennette Esquilin and Eric Marquez won the doubles match for Avon Park by an 8-1 score.
The Seniors that helped bring Avon Park tennis back to life and were recognized were: Alejandro Hernandez, Annja Russell, Edu Tolentino and Kennette Esquilin.
The boys and girls will be playing at Sebring on Tuesday.