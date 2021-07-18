SEBRING –The Alan Jay Arena hosted the Inaugural Sunshine State Showdown wrestling tournament by Bonobilt yesterday and today, a venture that promotes wrestling for school age kids, but also provides clinics for the wrestlers.
“We have been blessed to work with Visit Sebring as well as the Tourism and Development Council here” said founder of Bonobilt Ernie Bono, “with our partner Airstream Ventures in locating a space to grow wrestling and looking for a city that was welcoming to what we wanted to do and what our platform is all about, this seems to be the perfect spot and we are super excited to be here.”
“What we promote is the competition,” added Bono “it is not so much about the people you are going to wrestle against, who lives where and what not or how many years they have been wrestling, it is about the person you see in the mirror, what we like to say ‘It’s you versus you everyday.’”
Bono believes that once the kids start to understand, especially at a younger age, what wrestling is about, it becomes important to them.
Bono noted that as much as they like competition and want to get kids competing, they also want them to find out who they are and want them to learn the right way, which is why they ate committed to bringing in world class clinicians doing free clinics as part of our tournaments.
“That is what they are trying to perpetuate at the Bonobilt platform.”
“Wrestling, I feel, is the best way to build confidence in young kids with the grit and determination you have to have to become a wrestler” continued Bono “and that does not mean you have to be the best wrestler. Even if you don’t win a match and I did not win very many when I started at six years old, but you learn it and it becomes part of your lifestyle, there is an old saying that once you wrestle, everything else is easy.”
Bono also understands that it is not just the kids that have to be involved, it takes parents, coaches and others to help with the transportation.
“We are fortunate to live in Florida where they have sports all year long and the weather is nice” said Bono “making a decision to spend time in a sweaty gym to wrestle or take clinics takes a commitment from both the kids and the parents.”
“We are trying to find our spot, grow this organically and get the kids going in the right direction.”
“This has been a passion of mine and something I have mulled over for eight to ten years,” said Bono “I know there is a void out there we can fill to get these kids going. We have done some camps and clinics before, but since the end of 2020, we decided to really make the commitment to grow this and be “All In” about it.”
“We are really excited and could not have done this without ‘Visit Sebring’ and the Tourism and Development Council and we are committed to being here for the next several years.”
Wrestling starts at 9:30 this morning with the older kids to conclude the weekend festivities.