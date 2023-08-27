The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last five days of August and the beginning of September will give the Florida freshwater anglers a super full moon on Wednesday night, and a rainy season forecast and a tropical depression, which will produce 20 mph winds during the middle of the week.
All fishing factors considered, anglers will have good fishing the day before the super full moon as fish feed at above average rates just before the tropical depression arrives. This will not help the super full moon bite on Wednesday and Thursday. Perhaps Friday fish will feed but that depends on the effects of the storm.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to ten days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: Today the moon is one day from the solar low position and will have a weak effect on fish and wildlife for the next week. But on Wednesday the lunar perigee occurs ten hour and forty-five minutes before the full moon on Thursday at 1:37 a.m. Due the weak influence factor the feed rating will top-out Wednesday and Thursday at seven to eight during the underfoot and overhead periods.
Weather Factors: Today the rainy season weather pattern returns due to the low-pressure system that entered the state over the past 36 hours. Atmospheric pressure will average in the 29.78 in hg range until Thursday morning. Today through Wednesday fish will be holding in deeper sections of the lake---as deep as fish can get in shallow lakes and eighteen to 25 feet in deeper lakes.
Wind speeds will be ideal today and Monday with top speeds in the afternoon of ten mph out of the east today and the south tomorrow. Tuesday the south wind will continue but produce speeds in the 15 mph range for most of the day. Wednesday winds begin to switch to the south to southwest, producing top speeds of 20 mph. For the second half of the week winds will be from the west Thursday and Friday at top speeds of 10 mph. Next weekend wind will be from the east at ideal speeds of 8-10 mph.
Atmospheric pressure will rise quickly starting Wednesday evening and climb 0.27 in hg by Friday midday. Fish will adjust upward throughout the 36 hour period. Anglers can expect fish to feed as they move into the deeper vegetation areas along shorelines.
It should be noted that due to heavy cloud-cover oxygen produce will be very low which means fish will need to move deeper to better oxygen areas of the water column in order to digest food and feed normally. Expect fish to be stressed as they adjust upward Thursday and Friday because they’ll be moving into low oxygen areas of the lake. Some feeding will occur in deeper lakes but shallow lakes will most likely not have much feeding activity.
Major Solar-Lunar Periods: Today the moon is underfoot at 10:12 a.m. and will produce a feed rating of six or slightly better from 9-11 a.m. Daily the overhead moon will occur later by an hour and increases in feed rating by a half number until Friday when the rating will decline daily by a half number.
A second major period occurs today when the overhead moon happens at 10:44 p.m. and produces a feed rating of five to six from 9:30-11:45 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by one hour and improves in feed rating by a half number. Friday the rating will reverse and decline in rating by a half number
Minor Solar Lunar Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 5:33 p.m. and produces a feed rating of four from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by fifty-five minutes and remains at the same feed rating
The moonset occurs today at 2:47 a.m. when the oxygen rate is arriving at its lowest rate of the day. Therefore feeding activity will be very poor if it occurs at all. Daily the moonset occurs later by one 50 minutes and will not become productive until Thursday when it happens at 7:33 a.m. Pressure will be on the rise, which will improve feeding activity. I’ll predict a four feed rating.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Pressure will drop 0.12 in hg during the overhead moon causing fish to feed as they adjust downward. Thursday and Friday fish will adjust upward which will improve feeding activity during both the underfoot and overhead periods.
Prime Monthly Periods: Aug. 28-Sept. 2 super full moon, 11-16 new moon, 26-October 1 full moon, 11-16 weak new moon, 25-31 full moon, November 11-14 weak new moon, 24-29 full moon, December 10-13 weak new moon, 23-29 full moon
Fishing Safety Notice: Lightning is a major threat so it is best to have a planned escape strategy and know the time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge” but in fact a place of death. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible.
Lake Istokpoga News: Today’s lake level is at 38.34 feet above sea level with four S68 gates closed. The lake level schedule is: high 38.50’ and low 38.25’. From September through the middle of October, both the high and low levels will be raised gradually to 39.50’ and 39’ respectively. Lake management links from USACE and SFWMD websites are provided on HighlandsBassAngler.com isthp.pdf (army.mil) and Site Status Reports (sfwmd.gov)
HighlandsBassAngler.com is the place where the Highlands Bass Angler weekly article, Florida Freshwater Fishing Forecast is published on the web. Bass Guide Services are available upon request at a rate of $125 per outing on customer’s boat. If you need to learn where the bass are, give me a call. I will put you on fish and provide information and technique that will lead to greater success.
Dave Douglass is an artificial bait only bass fishing guide and firearms and self-defense instructor. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com to access angling and firearms publications. He can be reached by email at DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com or by phone at 863-381-8474, please leave a message for a return call.