The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last five days of August and the beginning of September will give the Florida freshwater anglers a super full moon on Wednesday night, and a rainy season forecast and a tropical depression, which will produce 20 mph winds during the middle of the week.

All fishing factors considered, anglers will have good fishing the day before the super full moon as fish feed at above average rates just before the tropical depression arrives. This will not help the super full moon bite on Wednesday and Thursday. Perhaps Friday fish will feed but that depends on the effects of the storm.

