The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last two days of July and the beginning of August gives the Florida freshwater anglers the super full moon phase and a rainy season weather pattern. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy excellent fishing over the next five days. Cool midnight fishing should be on your schedule.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to ten days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: Today the moon arrives at its furthest point out of the solar energy path—lunar low. The full moon occurs Tuesday night and the orbit perigee occurs about ten hours later, which means the full moon qualifies for “Super” status. However due to the lunar low, the feed rating will top-out at seven Tuesday and Wednesday instead of a ten rating if the lunar high had occurred.
Weather Factors: A rainy season weather pattern will be consistent over the next ten days. The sun to cloud ratio will be 50/50. Atmospheric pressure change will not be a factor. Wind speeds will be weak or almost ideal. Wind direction will be from the west today through Tuesday, switching to the east Wednesday through Friday. Next weekend’s forecast predicts a south wind. There will be a bright shining super full moon so daytime anglers should expect lower numbers of active feeders.
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 11:01 a.m. and solar noon at 1:40 p.m. producing a feed rating of six or slightly better from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by 67 minutes and improves in feed rating by a half number. Tuesday and Wednesday a feed rating of seven to eight will occur from 12-3:30 p.m.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 6:44 p.m. and the sunset at 7:56 p.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 6-9 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating.
A second minor period occurs when the moon is overhead at 11:34 p.m. and produces a feed rating of five from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating. The second half of the week the feed rating drops to three.
The moonset doesn’t come into play until it begins to happen with the sunrise. Today it happens at 3:15 a.m. and occurs later each day by 70 minutes. During the second half of the week, it will harmonize with the sunrise and produce a four to five rating.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Today through Thursday, the super full moon will produce excellent fishing during the midday and midnight hours. The full moon will shine brightly every night, which means less hungry feeders 12-hours later. Tuesday and Wednesday’s midday bite will be very good.
Prime Monthly Periods: July 30-August 3 super full moon, 13-18 new moon, Aug. 28-Sept. 2 super full moon, 11-16 new moon, 26-October 1 full moon, 11-16 weak new moon, 25-31 full moon.
Lake Istokpoga News: Today’s lake level is at 38.12 feet above sea level with three of four S68 gates open seven inches, flowing a combined 566 cubic feet per second. The rainy season lake management schedule high level is 38.25’ and the low is 37.5’, which is the lower level used if an extreme weather event occurs. The reason for the 9-inch buffer is that the lake rises six times faster than it can be lowered during extreme rainfall.
Dave Douglass has been an artificial bait only bass fishing guide since 2006 and has experience on 22 lakes throughout central Florida.